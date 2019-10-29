ANACORTES — The Anacortes volleyball team came away with a hard-fought Northwest Conference victory Tuesday over Blaine.
Anacortes won 25-19, 25-17, 25-21.
“I felt like our passing was on tonight,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. “Our setter did a great job spreading the ball out to our hitters.”
Alyssa Kiser who ended the match with 15 kills, while Mackenzie Wakefield had six.
Feeding those hungry hitters was setter Kenna Flynn, who finished with 33 assists.
Defensively, Ariana Bickley made 17 digs for a Seahawks squad that improves to 5-7 in conference and 5-8 overall.
La Conner Braves 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — It was business as usual for the Braves as they swept the Northwest 1B/2B League match.
La Conner won 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 to go to 9-0 in league and 13-0 overall.
“It was just a slow night for us from start to finish,” La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. “We were just flat.”
Justine Benson finished with 30 assists to go along with 25 digs. Ellie Marble had 14 kills, 15 digs and three aces, while Joanie Benson tallied 10 kills.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
BURLINGTON — The Mariners were chasing the Tigers in RPI and better playoff seeding, so the Northwest Conference victory gives Burlington-Edison more breathing room.
The Tigers came away with the 26-24, 25-22, 25-13 victory, improving to 11-1 in conference and 12-1 overall.
“It took us a while to get going,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. “We just couldn’t find our rhythm. It was senior night, so there was a lot of emotion. These seniors played varsity as freshmen.”
Katie King finished with 12 kills while Gabby MacKenzie, Lauryn Dykstra and Bronte Lacey each had seven.
Jordyn Smith, who normally doesn’t step behind the service line for the Tigers, did so and finished with six aces, including the a game winner.
Lake Stevens Vikings 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
LAKE STEVENS — The Bulldogs gave the Vikings all they could handle in the Western 4A Conference match.
The Vikings had to work for the 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 victory.
Grace Pollett had 11 kills for Mount Vernon. Naisa Williams tallied 10 kills and two aces, while Lily Zavala had 12 digs.
“They communicated well tonight,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “They competed. It was a good opportunity to play tough competition in preparation for our final two games.”
The Bulldogs are 8-4.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs had enough success against a stingy Mount Baker defense to win the Northwest Conference match.
“Mount Baker must have had 1,000 digs. Everything we hit, they were digging up,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Tesarik said.
Sedro-Woolley’s Amber Helinski had 37 assists, Claire Hindman had 16 kills, three aces and two blocks, and Jamie Bartok had 11 kills.
The Cubs are 4-8 in conference and 5-8 overall.
Girls’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5,
Evergreen Lutheran Eagles 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes notched another win.
“They finished the regular season off the right way,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “With a clean sheet and we got some goals.”
Abby Russell scored a paired of goals as did her sister Emily. The other goal scorer was Caitlin VanderKooy.
The Hurricanes take to the pitch next at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Mount Vernon High School against Muckelshoot Tribal School in a playoff opener.
Lake Stevens Vikings 4,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Vikings sit just below the top of the Western 4A Conference for a good reason.
After leading 1-0 at halftime, Lake Stevens pulled away for the win.
“The second half, we got a little tired,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “But they kept fighting to the end and sent our senior off well.”
The Bulldogs’ season comes to an end at 2-10-2 in conference and 3-11-2 overall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.