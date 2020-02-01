LYNDEN — An inconsistent effort did in the Burlington-Edison girls’ basketball team in a duel featuring two of the Northwest Conference’s top squads.
Lynden took control of the game in the second quarter en route to the 56-46 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night.
Miranda Maskell scored 12 points and was the only Burlington-Edison player in double figures. Emma Smith added nine points and Amey Rainaud had eight.
The Tigers (9-2 conference, 15-3 overall) led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lions responded by outscoring Burlington-Edison 21-9 in the second quarter to take a 31-22 advantage into halftime.
“I thought we came out strong,” Tigers coach Brett McLeod said. “I thought we played well and free and were doing the things we wanted to do.
“Then we started to crumble. Felt like for whatever reason we were out of sync. Too many turnovers. For whatever reason we went quiet.”
Lynden (9-1, 16-1) built its advantage to 16 points in the second half. The Tigers rallied but got no closer than six points.
“We played good for 10 minutes against a really good team,” McLeod said. “We have to be more consistent.”
MV Christian Hurricanes 58
Sultan Turks 29
SULTAN — Kailey Faber scored a season-high 24 points — one off her career best — and the Hurricanes improved to 15-4 with the nonleague win.
Faber was perfect on six free-throw attempts and made two 3-pointers.
“She had a nice night,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. “She attacked a lot. She did a good job recognizing the defense.”
Josie Droog added 15 points for the Hurricanes.
“It was a different style,” Jeff Droog said of the Turks. “They play pretty physical. We were coming off a tough game (against La Conner) so to see the girls come out and play well and play a lot of kids was good.”
University Prep Pumas 61,
Concrete Lions 31
SEATTLE — Payton Dickinson had eight points and five rebounds and Ebby Buchta added four points, four rebounds and five steals, but the Lions took the nonleague loss on the road.
“We had good moments and not-so-good moments. We struggled to find consistency,” Lions coach Kevik Rensink said.
He said University Prep’s rebounding margin helped make the difference in the Pumas’ win.
Boys’ BasketballAnacortes at Ferndale
The Northwest Conference matchup was postponed and will be made up Feb. 10.
Girls’ WrestlingFerndale at Mount Vernon
The match was postponed. No reschedule date was announced.
