BURLINGTON — Miranda Maskell and Liz Cisneros scored two goals each Saturday afternoon as the Burlington-Edison girls’ soccer team shut out Blaine 4-0.
Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said he was pleased with the effort of those two players — but said the 2-0 team has a lot to work on as Northwest Conference play looms.
“We didn’t play well. I know we won 4-0 but it’s the best Blaine team I’ve seen and they outplayed us in almost every aspect,” he said. “We finished well and that was the difference-maker. Blaine has got good leadership and a high intensity level from their seniors and captains and we had a hard time matching them.”
Emma Smith provided two assists and Moira MacKay had one. Megan Gustafson and Emma Fleury were in goal for the shutout.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Lynnwood Royals 2
LYNNWOOD — Kennedy McKinnon scored twice, Lila Faber scored once and a freshman call-up gave the Bulldogs (1-1) a boost for the road win.
Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said the game was an improvement on the Bulldogs’ previous clash with Arlington, an 8-0 loss in which Mount Vernon rested starters in the second half.
“We built on the first half against Arlington and were able to keep a certain level of competitiveness through the whole game ... it looked like fitness wasn’t as much of an issue as it was against Arlington,” he said.
Caro said Lily Long, a freshman called up from junior varsity, played well.
“For it being her first varsity minutes, she showed composure and helped us hold the lead,” he said.
Anacortes Seahawks 2, Meridian Trojans 1
BELLINGHAM — Camryn Kerr and Samantha Dziminowicz scored as the Seahawks (2-1) nabbed the narrow win on the road.
Fellow freshman Emma Foley assisted on Kerr’s goal.
“We had tired legs, it was our third game in a week,” Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said. “I said (to the team) ‘Sometimes it’s not pretty but it’s about getting the job done.’”
BOYS’ SOCCER Orcas Island Vikings 3, MV Christian Hurricanes 0
EASTSOUND — The Vikings scored early in each half to help lift themselves to the win over the Hurricanes.
Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said the Hurricanes (1-1) had opportunities, especially when aided by the wind in a blustery second half.
“They got theirs in the back of the net, and we just couldn’t get it in the back,” he said.
VOLLEYBALL
La Conner at Yakima Invitational
YAKIMA — The Braves took third.
After winning its pool with a 4-0 performance, La Conner beat Ellensburg, 28-30, 25-23, 15-10, before falling to King’s, which won 25-23, 25-15.
“It was a fantastic day ... exactly what we needed,” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said.
Joanie Benson was 41-of-43 serving with three aces and 15 kills, Justine Benson had 89 assists and 37 digs, and Morgan Herrera had 33 digs and 15 kills for the Braves.
Ellie Marble had 65 digs and 45 kills along with nine aces and Rachel Cram was 29-of-29 serving with 43 digs.
Suzanne Marble said Emma Keller served well in crucial spots.
Burlington-Edison at Yakima Invitational
YAKIMA — The Tigers went 2-1 in pool play in the morning, then 1-1 in tournament play in the afternoon.
The Tigers beat Kamiakin in pool play 25-19, 25-13 and Peninsula 25-18, 25-11. King’s beat them 25-17, 25-21.
In the afternoon, Lakeside beat the Tigers 23-25, 25-16, 25-10. Burlington-Edison then defeated West Valley (Yakima) 26-24, 25-18.
Katie King had 50 kills and 36 digs, Dylan Isaacson had 44 digs and Lauryn Dykstra had 21 kills and 35 digs. Amey Rainaud-Hinds had 103 assists, 36 digs, and 14 aces.
Anacortes at Academy Sports Center High School Cup
LYNNWOOD — The Seahawks went 2-2 on the day, with a 3-1 win over Nathan Hale and a 2-1 win over Woodinville the highlights.
Arlington beat the Seahawks 2-0 and Eastside Catholic beat them 3-1.
“All around we played very well defensively and put up a strong block,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Alyssa Kiser had 39 kills, Aynslee King added 19 and Kenna Flynn handed out 96 assists on the day. Swapp said Ariana Bickley played well defensively.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sehome Invitational
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley’s Rafe Holz kicked his season off in style with a victory in the senior boys’ race at Civic Stadium.
The Cubs standout finished in 10 minutes, 14 seconds. Mountlake Terrace’s Alex Williams was second (10:17) and the next-highest Skagit County finisher was Mount Vernon’s Mason Taylor, who finished 15th (10:44).
Anacortes’ Alek Miller placed sixth in the junior race (10:54). Sedro-Woolley’s Tove Schweizer placed fifth in the freshman race (11:15).
Mount Vernon’s Kalyssa DeLaFuente was third in the girls’ junior race (13:00). Three locals landed in the top 12 in the sophomore race: Caitlin Brar of Anacortes (sixth, 13:03) and Burlington-Edison’s Sage Mailhiot (seventh, 13:19) and Mila Hoagland (12th, 13:53).
Two Anacortes runners finished in the freshman race’s top 10: Jessica Frydenlund (fourth, 13:11) and Abigail Goodwin (10th, 13:44).
All the races were 2 miles.
