SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team made quick work of a county opponent Wednesday night as the Tigers swept Sedro-Woolley 3-0 on the road.
Katie King had nine kills, Bronte Lacey had eight kills and Amey Rainaud-Hinds provided 21 assists as Burlington-Edison beat the Cubs 25-14, 25-9, 25-12.
Lauryn Dykstra added eight kills and four aces for the Tigers (5-0 Northwest Conference, 6-0 overall).
Meridian Trojans 3, Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — Meridian got past the Seahawks 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12 in a Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes’ Alyssa Kiser had 20 kills, Mackenzie Wakefield had six kills and Aynslee King had eight kills. Kenna Flynn had 45 assists and Ariana Bickley added 33 digs and six aces.
“It was a tight game the whole match. Both teams played hard and played well,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
B0ys’ Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7, Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
FERNDALE — The Tigers won their third match in three days.
“The team really focused on having energy in these matches. To come out ... with wins is a big deal, it sets us up well,” Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
In doubles, the teams of Erik Alenhofen and Andrew Henry (6-2, 6-1), Gavin Baker and P.J. Zaremba (6-3 6-1), and Nathan Van Beek and Owen Drayer (6-2, 6-2) won. In singles the Tigers got wins from Donovan Hendrickson (6-1, 6-1), Cobe Betz (6-4, 6-4), Josh Fox (6-2, 6-1) and Conrad Brown (6-0, 6-0).
The Tigers are 2-1 in conference and 6-4 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 7, Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks (2-2 conference, 5-4 overall) got the sweep of the Northwest Conference opponent.
In singles, the Seahawks got wins from Ben Fountain (6-1, 6-1), Bridger Wakely (6-4, 6-0), Gunner Hering (6-0, 6-1) and Hayden Long (6-1, 6-4). In doubles, the teams of Matthew Rutz and Anthony Anderson (6-2, 6-1), Will Waldrop and Kyle Smolsnik (6-1, 7-5), and Evan Brown and Cade McOmber (6-1, 6-2) won.
Bellingham Red Raiders 7, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — The Red Raiders swept the Cubs in a Northwest Conference match.
Lake Stevens Vikings 7, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Vikings swept the Bulldogs in the Western 4A Conference match.
Girls’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2, Orcas Island Vikings 0
MOUNT VERNON — Caitlin VanderKooy and Aby Russell scored to lead the Hurricanes’ attack as Mount Vernon Christian improved to 5-0 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 7-1-1 overall.
Shimrith Nemnich and Isabella Gingerich were in goal for the Hurricanes.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.