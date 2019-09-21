LA CONNER — Ian McCormick scored directly off a corner kick and Alden Schnabel scored off a Noah Lee assist Saturday for the La Conner boys’ soccer team.
Unfortunately for the Braves, their opponents were adept scorers, too.
Friday Harbor outpaced the Braves for a 4-2 victory.
La Conner coach Galen McKnight said the Braves’ inexperience on defense showed at times, but he likes the direction the team is headed.
“The guys played really hard,” he said. “We have young guys on defense and they’re still learning where goals are coming from. We won the second half 1-0 and I think that’s huge ... to come out with these little wins.”
Football Rainier Mountaineers 43, Concrete Lions 29
RAINIER — The Lions had enough gas in the tank for one comeback, but with only 17 players suited up they couldn’t manage a second.
Quarterback Peyton Sanchez threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and the Lions stormed back from a 22-point deficit to draw within a point of Rainier.
After that, the Mountaineers rolled.
Sanchez threw touchdown passes of 16 and 65 yards to Devin Blankenship, and threw a 52-yard strike to Killian McCormack. He also ran for an 8-yard touchdown.
Down 22-0 in the first five minutes, the Lions got as close as 22-21.
“We made a great comeback, we just couldn’t hold on,” Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said.
Cross Country Carl Westling Invitational
LANGLEY — Sedro-Woolley’s Rafe Holz won his race at the large invitational.
Holz finished the 5,000-meter course at South Whidbey High School in 16 minutes, 17.35 seconds to win the Division II race. Teammate Tove Schweizer, a freshman, was 16th (17:35.39).
In other action from the boys’ divisions, Mount Vernon’s Mason Taylor was seventh (16:39.21) in the Division I race.
In the girls’ races, Burlington-Edison’s Mila Hoagland was 10th in the Division II race (21:16.36) and Sedro-Woolley’s Kammy Burton placed 18th (21:55.80). Mount Vernon’s Kalyssa DeLaFuente placed 21st (21:09.47) in the Division I race.
Three-Course Challenge
WARRENTON, Ore. — Anacortes’ Caitlin Brar placed fifth in her race at an event that hosts runners on courses of different lengths and difficulty.
Brar finished the 5,000-meter hard course in 23 minutes, 51 seconds.
Also in girls’ races, Jessica Frydenlund placed seventh (22:56) on the 5,000-meter moderate course, and Abigail Goodwin placed 10th (19:55) and Olivia Feist 11th (19:57) on the 4,500-meter easy course.
In boys’ races, Anacortes’ Alek Miller was eighth on the 4,500-meter easy course (15:29).
The Seahawks won their division in both the boys’ and girls’ classifications.
Volleyball Mount Vernon at Kent Invitational
KENT — The Bulldogs went 3-0 in tournament play on their way to a win in the gold consolation bracket.
They beat Oak Harbor 2-1 and Olympia 2-1 before downing Prairie 25-19, 25-20 in the title match of the bracket.
“Alexis Aguilar dominated at the net with her hitting and Grace Pollett ... was a force both in the front row and back row,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “The team played excellent all the way around.”
Girls’ Soccer Burlington-Edison Tigers 1, Bellingham Red Raiders 1
BELLINGHAM — The Red Raiders scored with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to manage a tie with Burlington-Edison.
Hannah Sayer scored off a Bri Navarro assist as a shorthanded Tigers team battled.
“We played well,” Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said. “A couple of our girls got knocked out with injuries, unfortunately, and girls played had to play different positions or longer than they normally would. They showed a lot of heart and grit.”
He said Emma Smith played well for the Tigers, who are 1-1-1 in the Northwest Conference and 3-1-1 overall.
