LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team came out a little flat Thursday against Nooksack Valley, but as good teams do, the Braves rallied back to secure the win.
La Conner emerged with the 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 nonconference victory.
"We just didn't have a ton of energy in that first game," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "Nooksack Valley didn't stop playing. ... They played smart."
La Conner eventually got back on track and Marble liked what she saw, especially from the service line. The Braves served 94%.
La Conner's Rachel Cramm finished 22-for-22 serving, had 19 digs and three aces. Justine Benson was 14-for-14 serving, amassed 25 assists and had four kills. Ellie Marble tallied 19 digs and 16 kills, while Morgan Herrera had 11 kills and 22 digs. Joanie Benson added eight kills for the Braves.
La Conner is 2-0.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3 Bellingham Red Raiders 1,
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs opened their season with a 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-10 victory.
"We played well tonight," Cubs coach Chris Tesarik said. "We're still learning about each other, learning court awareness with new girls on the court. ... We wanted to get the season off to a good start and we did."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3, Lopez Island Lobos 0
MOUNT VERNON — Emma Droog and Abby DeVlieger each had seven kills as the Hurricanes won their season opener 25-9, 25-20, 25-14.
"They worked well together. They had good passes, good sets, good hits. ... Everything seemed to work well tonight," Hurricanes coach Noel Ruble said.
Chimacum Cowboys 3, Concrete Lions 1
CONCRETE — The Cowboys beat the Lions 25-20, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18.
It was the first match of the year for the Lions.
"(Chimacum) is a good team and has some good servers and a really good outside hitter. I knew they'd really test us early in the season," Lions coach Kevik Rensink said.
Concrete's Kylie Clark was 15-of-15 serving with two aces. Cassidy Smith was 11-of-11 with an ace. Smith added 18 digs. Sierra Rensink and Ashley Parker had nine assists each. Autumn Neece added 10 digs.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7, Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Wildcats were no match for the Bulldogs in the nonconference match.
In singles, Kyle Cooley won at No. 1 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2, Liam Johnston was victorious 6-2, 6-2, while Cody Shackleton won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. Parker Saben completed the singles sweep at No. 4, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Mount Vernon was just as dominant as Sky Johnson and Zack Klinger won 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot, as did Spencer Dutton and Sam Nelson at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3, Alex Rolfson and Gabe Hander won 6-1, 7-5.
Burlington-Edison at Sehome
The match was postponed and will be made up Sept. 27.
Sedro-Woolley at Anacortes
The match was rained out. No reschedule date has been announced.
