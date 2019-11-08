LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team will be taking a pristine record to Yakima next week to defend its state title.
The Braves downed opponents in back-to-back matches Thursday to win the Tri-District 2B Tournament. La Conner beat Auburn Adventist 25-7, 25-9, 25-9 and Darrington 25-10, 25-5, 25-11.
“I was pleased with the energy we had going into the first match,” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said. “We were keeping the focus on us, keeping it fun ... just playing and not being worried about what was going on on the other side of the net.”
Justine Benson was 24-for-24 serving with two aces and 57 assists in the two matches for the 16-0 Braves. Ellie Marble had 25 kills and 27 digs, and Morgan Herrera had 20 digs, three aces and 11 kills.
Joanie Benson served five aces and added 18 kills, while Katie Watkins had 11 kills, Sarah Cook had 13 digs and five kills, and Rachel Cram had 19 digs.
The Braves, who won the Class 2B state title last year to cap an undefeated season, will begin state tournament play Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Sehome Mariners 1
LYNDEN — The Tigers will play Lynden for the Bi-District 2A Tournament title after a pair of wins.
Burlington-Edison face the Lions at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lynden High School.
Sehome took the first set Thursday before Burlington-Edison rallied to win 27-29, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25.
Earlier, the Tigers defeated the Seahawks 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
“They played amazing,” Burington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. “Against Sehome, that match was a battle. They (Sehome) did not let up at all. My seniors said that was the hardest they have ever had to play.”
Katie King had a career-high 31 kills and 26 digs against Sehome. Gabby MacKenzie had 14 kills and Lauryn Dykstra 24 digs. Dylan Isakson tallied 29 digs, while Amey Rainaud had 51 assists.
“I am really excited about how much heart they played with,” Brewer said of her squad. “I think this will really prepare us for our match against Lynden.”
Against Anacortes, King finished with 16 kills, four aces and 14 digs. MacKenzie and Dykstra each had 10 kills, while Rainaud had 33 assists and four aces, and Isakson had 19 digs.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Liberty Patriots 0
LYNDEN — The Seahawks will play Archbishop Murphy Saturday at noon after rallying to keep their season alive at the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
The Seahawks beat the Patriots 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 to keep their season alive after losing to the Tigers 25-12, 25-17, 25-14.
“Our girls decided they weren’t ready for their season to end,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. “Now we get ready to play Archbishop Murphy.”
Against Liberty, Aynslee King and Alyssa Kiser tallied 10 kills apiece for the Seahawks. Kenna Flynn finished with 25 assists and seven aces, while Jennifer Spurling had three aces. Ariana Bickley had 15 digs.
Lynden Lions 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Sammamish Totems 0
LYNDEN — The Cubs’ second day at the Bi-District 2A Tournament ended with a win on the heels of a tough loss.
Sedro-Woolley swept the Totems 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 after being swept by the Lions 25-17, 25-16, 28-26.
The Sedro-Woolley victory extends its stay at the tournament and the Cubs will play at noon Saturday in Lynden against Sehome in loser-out match.
Neah Bay Red Devils 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2
Shoreline Christian Chargers 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss in the semifinals of the Tri-District 1B Tournament to beat Shoreline Christian and claim third place. They’ll begin play in the state tournament Thursday in Yakima.
Girls’ Soccer
Sammamish Totems 1,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0,
Shootout
RENTON — Sammamish edged past the Tigers 6-5 in a shootout to hand Burlington-Edison the loss and end their season in the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
“We controlled a lot of the game. We had more chances,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “But Sammamish played really good defense and stymied a lot of what we wanted to do. We outplayed them in a lot of ways, so that made the shootout harder to take.”
He said Liz Cisneros and Megan Gustafson, the Tigers’ goalkeeper, played particularly well.
Despite a loss that arrived earlier than the Tigers would have liked, Kuttel said the team should be proud.
“We played a lot of girls who are young and didn’t have a lot of experience, but they grew a lot during the season,” he said.
Football
Concrete Lions 49,
Chimacum Cowboys 28
CONCRETE — Peyton Sanchez threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Lions won their season finale on a record-setting night.
Sanchez finished his Lions career with 2,995 passing yards, which coach Arthur Sanchez said is a new school record, as is the quarterback’s 33 passing touchdowns. Receiver Devin Blankenship finished with a new Lions record of 80 career receptions and 15 touchdown receptions, which ties the previous record.
Sanchez had 246 yards passing against the Cowboys, including touchdown passes of 4, 30 and 73 yards to Blankenship; he also ran for touchdowns of 2, 5 and 18 yards. Vincent Wenneker added a 9-yard touchdown run.
“It was a back-and-forth first half, but we shut them out in the second,” Arthur Sanchez said.
