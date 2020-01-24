MOUNT VERNON — A shorthanded Mount Vernon boys’ wrestling team took on Cascade on Thursday, and while the Bulldogs didn’t have as many wrestlers available as he would have liked, Mount Vernon coach Tony Keller liked what he saw from the ones who did battle the Bruins.
Freshman Alexis Zendejas got a pin at 120 pounds, Gabe Strong got a pin at 126 and Joshua Troupe got a pin at 152 for the Bulldogs. Ryan Wilson added a win by forfeit.
“We didn’t have a lot of matches. We had some kids hurt,” Keller said of the 54-24 loss.
“The freshmen and seniors who are wrestling are wrestling well. When you only have seven or eight (available) for the match, it’s tough.”
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 66,
Anacortes Seahawks 18
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs rolled to a victory a night after a close loss against Burlington-Edison.
Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast said he’s excited by the progress he’s seen from his wrestlers as the postseason approaches.
“We wrestled well yesterday, and today we wrestled better,” he said.
He said Bryce Farruggia turned in a key pin in an exciting match at 132 pounds. The Cubs also got victories from Carter Berrey, Ryan Garcia, Conner Davis, Koe Greenough, Conner Mellich and Sebastian Hanna.
“Everyone’s kind of on the way up,” he said.
Anacortes was shorthanded due to injury, but got a win from Ayden Swain.
Concrete Lions 39,
Darrington Loggers 33
DARRINGTON — Robert Reed got a key win wrestling up at 145 pounds and the Lions secured at least a tie for the league title with the win over Darrington.
Reed won 7-0 in his match.
“That was the difference,” Concrete coach Jesse Dellinger said. “I told them this is the one we had to win and they pulled through.”
Concrete will be at a tournament in Kalama this weekend.
Boys’ Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 50,
Concrete Lions 33
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes used a strong third quarter to put away the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian (3-3 league, 7-9 overall) outscored Concrete (0-4, 1-10) 13-2 in the third to put some distance between itself and the home team.
“We limited our turnovers,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “Our guys got up and down the court. Concrete is a good team and they played well.”
Concrete coach Levi Stewart liked what he saw from his team, particularly the hustle.
“In regards to energy and effort,” he said, “it was our best game of the year. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Levi Lowry led the Lions with 12 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 69,
Concrete Lions 28
CONCRETE — Emma Droog scored 20 points and Josie Droog and Sophia Wood scored 12 points each as the Hurricanes won the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
“She did a nice job making shots, attacked the basket well and was really active,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said of Emma Droog. “We executed well.”
Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said his squad played well early and was solid defensively at times.
Kylie Clark finished with 12 points to lead the Lions (0-3 league, 0-10 overall).
Lynden Christian Lyncs 56,
Anacortes Seahawks 24
LYNDEN — Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said his team played three decent quarters in the Northwest Conference game and one they wouldn’t want to revisit.
“The key to the game was they (Lynden Christian) outscored us 28-4 in the second quarter,” Dunham said. “They are a very good team.”
Euno White, Camryn Kerr, Lindsey South and Alizee Hargrove each scored six points apiece for the Seahawks (3-5 conference, 5-10 overall).
“We showed a lot of composure in the second half,” Dunham said.
Boys’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 116,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 50
MOUNT VERNON — The Seahawks stopped the Tigers in a matchup of Skagit County teams.
Lynden Lions 102,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 62
MOUNT VERNON — The Lions got past the Cubs in a Northwest Conference matchup.
