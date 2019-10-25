MOUNT VERNON — The Snohomish girls’ swimming and diving team proved to be too tough Thursday for the Mount Vernon Bulldogs.
Snohomish’s Kendall Benson won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.82 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 2:06.29 as the Panthers won 129-38 against the Bulldogs.
Snohomish won every event.
Anacortes Seahawks 115, Sehome Mariners 71
BELLINGHAM — Lindsay Merrill, Hailey Claridge and Ashley Brown each won two events for the Seahawks, with Merrill claiming the top spot in the 50 freestyle (26.28) and 100 freestyle (57.73), Claridge winning the 200 freestyle (2:07.06) and 100 backstroke (1:03.76) and Brown winning the 200 individual medley (2:21.37) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.53).
Burlington-Edison Tigers 87,Sedro-Woolley Cubs 69
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers won the matchup of Northwest Conference teams.
Girls’ Soccer Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 5,La Conner Braves 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes continue to win as La Conner fell in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
“It was definitely a stronger performance than the last time with La Conner,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “Last time, we really bogged down in the middle of the field. This time, we were able to play the ball out wide.”
Emily Russell scored a pair of goals for the Hurricanes, while Sophia Schmaus, Abby Russell and Emma Symmank each tallied one.
Delaney Cobbs scored for La Conner.
Mount Vernon Christian is 9-0 in league and 12-1-1 overall. The Braves fall to 1-5 and 3-6-1.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5, Blaine Borderites 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs blanked the Borderites in the Northwest Conference match.
Nyomie Schewtz scored three goals for Sedro-Woolley, while Natalya Schwetz and Olivia Isakson each scored one.
“Our offense was hotter than a tube sock in a dryer,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. “Everyone played and it was a nice team effort. This is an important decision. It may help move us up in the RPI.”
The Cubs are 5-5-2 in conference and 6-7-2 overall.
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The league-leading Grizzlies took advantage of some defensive lapses by the Bulldogs to author a scoring flurry late in the first half.
After that, Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said, his squad improved its play.
“In the second half, we played much better,” he said.
Boys’ Soccer
La Conner Braves 3,
Lopez Island Lobos 2
Overtime
LOPEZ ISLAND — Josh Jolly assisted on all three goals with throw-ins and Skyler Morse scored the game winner less than a minute into overtime.
Noah Lee and Cameron Burks also scored for the Braves.
Providence Classical Christian 2,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
BOTHELL — A pair of first half goals, including one that found its way past the goalkeeper in the game’s first 30 seconds, sent the Hurricanes to the loss.
Neither team had many scoring chances, Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
The Hurricanes face Friday Harbor on Saturday in a nonleague match.
