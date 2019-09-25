MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon boys' tennis team bettered its record to 7-0 Wednesday with a 6-1 win at home against Western 4A Conference foe Cascade.
The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches with wins by the teams of Ethan Chapin and Kyle Cooley (6-1, 6-2), Sam Nelson and Spencer Dutton (6-1, 6-0), and Kyle Wolden and Alex Rolfson (6-0, 6-2).
In singles, Parker Saben won 6-0, 6-1, Cody Shackleton won 6-0, 6-0, and Oscar Gasser won 6-3, 6-3.
Squalicum Storm 5, Anacortes Seahawks 2
BELLINGHAM — The doubles team of Bridger Wakely and Logan Hilyer won 7-5, 6-0, while Matthew Rutz won in singles 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 for the Seahawks.
Sehome Mariners 6, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib came back from a first-set loss to get a win for the Cubs 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Cross Country
Sedro-Woolley at Blaine
BLAINE — The Cubs nabbed the top three spots to win the boys' race at Peace Arch park.
Rafe Holz won the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes, 38.90 seconds, followed by Lachlan Boyd (16:38.70) and Tove Schweizer (16:39.50).
Kalin Adkerson also landed in the top 10 of the four-team meet with a seventh-place finish (17:20.40).
The Cubs had 38 teams points, with Blaine as the next closest team (59).
Cubs freshman Kammy Burton placed third in the girls' race in 20:38.90; fellow Cub Tessa Smith was fifth (21:32.80) as Sedro-Woolley finished second with 45 points.
Mount Vernon Christian at Burlington-Edison
BURLINGTON — Mount Vernon Christian's Jonathan Brown won the boys' race.
The Hurricanes senior was the only runner to finish the 5,000-meter course in less than 17 minutes with his 16:58 finish.
Burlington-Edison's Carson Lee also landed in the top 10 with a 10th-place finish (17:36). Sehome won the five-team meet with 20 points and had seven of the top 10 runners.
Burlington-Edison was second in the girls' meet with Mila Hoagland placing fifth (20:07) and Sage Mailhiot finishing sixth (20:27).
Anacortes at Meridian
The Seahawks girls dominated taking the top four places.
Caitlin Brar won in 21:04, followed by Jessica Frydenlund (second, 21:12), Jenny Hanson (third, 21:18) and Abigail Goodwin (fourth, 21:21).
Seahawks freshman Ellie Feist was sixth (22:45).
Alek Miller was the top finisher in the boys' race for Anacortes. He was fourth (17:11).
Three Seahawks finished right behind: Ryan Horr (fifth, 17:49), Blake Martens (sixth, 18:05), Josh Smeltzer (seventh, 18:15) and Michael Hanrahan (eighth, 18:16).
Volleyball
Shoreline Christian Chargers 3, Concrete Lions 1
SHORELINE —The Chargers downed Concrete in a nonleague matchup despite a stellar serving night by the Lions.
Shoreline Christian won 25-15, 23-25, 25-3, 25-10.
The Lions' Kylie Clark was 12-for-12 serving, Ashley Parker was 10-for-10 and Autumn Neece was 8-for-8 as the Lions served 96 percent.
"I thought we passed really well. The only difference between us and Shoreline was finishing at the net. That was the difference; they finished the third ball and we didn't," Lions coach Kevik Rensink said.
Sierra Rensink had nine assists, Parker had eight assists and Rebecca Rider had three solo blocks for the Lions.
