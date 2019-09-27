MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon cross country team saw two runners grab top-three finishes Thursday in a meet at home.
Mason Taylor took third place in the boys’ race for the Bulldogs, and Kalyssa DeLaFuente was third in the girls’ race at Skagit Valley College.
“The boys and girls both ran well,” Bulldogs coach Tommy Race said.
Taylor placed third on the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 11 seconds; DeLaFuente placed third in 20:59.
Glacier Peak won both the boys’ and girls’ meet in the four-team matchup.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Jackson Timberwolves 2
MILL CREEK — After losses in the first two sets, the Bulldogs roared back to win 13-25, 13-25, 28-26, 28-26, 15-10.
“It was crazy,” Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said. “The first two sets, the girls weren’t communicating; one player was sick and wasn’t here, and several others weren’t feeling good. Then they slowly started to pick it up and decided they didn’t want to lose.”
Naisa Williams had 16 kills, Alexis Aguilar had nine blocks, and Grace Pollett had 11 kills and three aces for the Bulldogs.
Lily Zavala added 20 digs.
Orcas Island Vikings 3, Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — The Vikings got past the Lions 25-20, 25-15, 9-25, 23-25, 15-8 in a Northwest 2B/1B League matchup.
Kylie Clark was 28-of-29 serving with nine kills and four aces, while Sierra Rensink was 15-of-15 serving with 10 assists, four blocks and three aces.
Lions coach Kevik Rensink said Ashley Parker and Cassidy Smith added stellar defensive play.
La Conner Braves 3, Darrington Loggers 0
DARRINGTON — The Braves ventured to Darrington to open Northwest 2B/1B League play with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 victory.
“I was pleased with it,” La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. “I was super-pleased with our serving. We served 95 percent as a team and had 10 aces.”
Ellie Marble finished the match with 12 kills and seven aces for the Braves, while Morgan Herrera tallied eight kills. Joanie Benson had four kills and Justine Benson finished with 19 assists.
Rachel Cram was 22-for-24 serving.
La Conner is 1-0 in league and 5-0 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3, Meridian Trojans 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers came out firing in the Northwest Conference match and never looked back.
Burlington-Edison won 25-9, 25-15, 25-21, improving to 3-0 in conference and overall.
“I thought they played steady and consistent,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. “(We) controlled the pace of the match.”
Katie King had 19 kills for the Tigers, while Lauryn Dykstra tallied six kills and Gabby MacKenzie five kills.
Amey Rainaud finished with 33 assists and Dylan Isaacson had 16 digs for Burlington-Edison.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3, Anacortes Seahawks 0
LYNDEN — The Lyncs proved to be too bit much for the Seahawks to handle in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes is 1-2 in conference and 1-3 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
EVERSON — The Pioneers swept the Cubs in a Northwest Conference matchup to drop the Cubs to 0-3 in conference and 1-3 overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Sehome Mariners 7, Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners swept the Northwest Conference match, but the Tigers had some positives on the court, particularly at No. 3 doubles.
“Owen Drayer and Nathan Van Beek played a really tough match,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. “They got down in a hole, but hit the reset button and dug themselves out. It’s a good experience to learn from.”
Jackson Timberwolves 6, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MILL CREEK — The Bulldogs managed to win one match against a solid Timberwolves team.
The only win in the Western 4A Conference match by Mount Vernon was at No. 1 doubles where Liam Johnson and Kyle Cooley won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
“That was a huge win for seeding purposes at districts,” Mount Vernon coach Jeff Leer said.
Girls’ Swimming
Bellingham Red Raiders 131, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Red Raiders downed the Cubs in a Northwest Conference matchup.
