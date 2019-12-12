MOUNT VERNON — The Sedro-Woolley, Mount Vernon and Burlington-Edison girls' wrestling teams got in some early season action Wednesday as the three met, with the Tigers picking up two wins and the Cubs grabbing one.
Burlington-Edison tied both Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley by the same score — 42-42 — before winning both via tiebreaker.
"They were barn burners. It was a good night, very energetic," Tigers coach Windy Lovejoy said.
She said Cora Orton, Natalie Albright, Emma Fleury, Delaney Cobbs and Katie Sanders wrestled well for the Tigers, and Clare Walters, who trains with Burlington-Edison but scores points for Anacortes, won an exhibition match.
"Most of the girls wrestled really, really well," she said.
In another matchup, Sedro-Woolley beat Mount Vernon 54-33.
"It was super-exciting. I love the feeling in that gym ... having Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley battling it out was cool," Cubs coach Barb Morgan said.
She said Shanoah Shanes, Mackenzie Hamilton, Eleanor Fair and Anastasia Kramer each got two pins for the Cubs.
Mount Vernon coach Alysia Pohren said she was proud of how her team performed.
"We have room for improvement, but I was proud of the girls tonight," she said.
Boys' Wrestling
Squalicum Storm 42, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 39
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 57, Sehome Mariners 15
BELLINGHAM — First-year Cubs coach Brady Mast got the first win of his head coaching carer in the second half of the double-dual meet.
"That's my first win, so I'm excited, but I'm more excited for the guys tonight," he said.
Aidan Franklin (170 pounds), Carter Berrey (138) and Conner Mellich (126) each got two pins for the Cubs. Kai Greenough (113) got a pin against Squalicum, and Nathan Thornbrough turned in what Mast said was the "match of the night" with a 6-4 victory at 152.
Against Sehome, Bryce Ferrugia got a pin at 132 and Tanner Roppel got an 11-6 decision at 145.
Though the Cubs had some forfeits, Mast said they should be close to full strength for Saturday's Spud Wally Tournament, which the Cubs host beginning at 10 a.m. Mast said there will be a ceremony honoring recently retired coaches Jay Breckenridge and Jack Hurd before the finals.
Anacortes at Everett, Marysville Getchell
EVERETT — The Seahawks lost twice, but head coach Michael Lomsdalen said the team got good performances by Michael Hanrahan, who upended an opponent against Everett, and James Friedrichs, who Lomsdalen said wrestled well at 138.
"He's got so much fight in him, I love seeing it," Lomsdalen said.
Boys' Basketball
Bush Blazers 46,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 34
SEATTLE— Noah Lubbers scored 10 points and Chris Wyatt added nine points, but the Hurricanes (2-3) lost a physical game coach Pat Russell called "frustrating," noting he received the first technical foul of his career.
"At times, we rebounded pretty well," he said. "I thought we kept our composure through some of the things going on on the court. The guys did a good job not engaging in some things that frustrated me."
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 69,
Meadowdale Mavericks 41
LYNNWOOD — The Bulldogs got their first win of the season with a balanced scoring effort.
Carlos Garcia led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Cain Cress added 11 points, Isaiah Brown scored 10 points and Chase Calvin had 10 points as Mount Vernon got the nonconference win.
"That's something we've talked about," Bulldogs coach Roger Valentine said of the balanced scoring effort.
He said defense was also a big part of the win.
"We defended tonight, which is something we haven't done," he said.
Mount Vernon is 1-2.
Arlington Eagles 58,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 25
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Eagles downed the Cubs in a nonconference matchup.
Girls' Basketball
Arlington Eagles 61,
Anacortes Seahawks 14
ANACORTES — The Eagles improved to 4-1 with the nonconference victory over the Seahawks.
Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said Arlington proved to be a tough opponent, especially with the Eagles' pestering defense.
"They did a lot that was really good," he said. "They press and trap and are aggressive to the ball. If you hesitate or show weakness they're on you. You have to be extremely disciplined and battle through contact. We didn't do that tonight."
La Conner Braves 86,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 44
LA CONNER — La Conner coach Scott Novak said his team played a good game as every player who got on the court scored for the Braves.
"We had a fast start — (we) played well," he said.
Justine Benson and Rachel Cram tied for a team-high 16 points for the Braves.
Morgan Herrera added 14 points.
The Braves had 30 assists as a team.
"Great ball movement ... created open shots," Novak said.
La Conner is 3-0.
