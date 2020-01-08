EVERETT — In what was a low scoring game, the Mount Vernon girls’ basketball team relied on defense to carry the day.
And it did just that Tuesday night as the Bulldogs came away with the 39-28 win over the Cascade Bruins in a Western 4A Conference game.
“Our defense was solid,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Offensively, Cascade did a great job defending Victoria (Heino). But we had some other players step their games up.”
Heino was held to just four points, but Lily Zavala picked up the slack by scoring 10 points, while Halle Pelland tallied eight points.
“We got some big 3s,” Nutting added. “Then our defense held them at bay.”
The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference and 4-4 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 71
Darrington Loggers 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes were a force as the home team handled the visitors in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Coach Jeff Droog, while pleased with the outcome, said his squad didn’t play as sharp as it has been.
“Maybe it was just mental fatigue with having been back in school for a couple of days,” he said. “We just weren’t quite as focused. We still won the game and we scored points.”
Kailey Faber led the team with 14 points, while Josie Droog and Emma Droog scored 12 points apiece for Mount Vernon Christian.
The Hurricanes led 44-13 at the break and cruised from there, improving to 3-0 in league and 9-2 overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 78,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 46
EVERSON — The Cubs couldn’t keep pace with hot-shooting Pioneers in the Northwest Conference game.
“We struggled with shooting,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said, “and they (Nooksack Valley) shot very well tonight.”
Mabel Gahan scored 20 points to lead Sedro-Woolley, while Anna Rutherford and Makenna Peterson finished the game with 10 points apiece.
The Cubs are 0-4 in conference and 3-7 overall.
Sehome Mariners 51,
Anacortes Seahawks 39
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners started the game with a 15-0 run en route to the Northwest Conference victory.
Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said his team chipped away, but every time Anacortes closed the gap, Sehome had an answer.
Katrina Hudson led the Seahawks with nine points.
Anacortes is 1-3 in conference and 3-8 overall.
Boys’ Swimming
Burlington-Edison Tigers 86,
Squalicum Storm 83
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers had just enough to swim past the Storm in the Northwest Conference meet.
