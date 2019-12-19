BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys’ wrestling team has an especially young team this season, and some of those wrestlers came through with wins Wednesday in a victory over Lakewood.
Freshman Ramiro Becerra got a pin in the 113-pound match and Gus Menne, another freshman, won by fall at 138 pounds as the Tigers beat Lakewood 54-30. Senior Freddy Yates, wrestling up at 160 pounds, won there by pin to help bolster the Tigers.
“It was a good night,” Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said. “The kids have been working hard, and it was nice to see them transition from what we’re doing in the (mat) room to matches. It’s been really good to see that.”
Xander Nielsen won by pin at 132 pounds for the Tigers.
Jones said the Tigers honored Mike Compton, a former Burlington-Edison coach who was recently inducted into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Compton also coached at La Conner and Anacortes.
Bellingham Red Raiders 48, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 36
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Cubs coach Brady Mast said it was a fun night for wrestling as the boys wrestled alternating matches with the girls’ team.
“It was good to have more wrestling fans back in Sedro-Woolley,” he said.
The Cubs had two forfeits against the Red Raiders, but got pins by Carter Berrey (138 pounds), Bryce Farruggia (132), Koe Greenough (106) and Sebastian Hanna (195).
Mast said there was good wrestling up and down the lineup.
“I’m proud of the kids,” he said.
Anacortes Seahawks 37, Sehome Mariners 34
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks’ Tony Rios got a pin late to help secure the first dual meet win of the season for the Seahawks.
“Tony had to win the last match to seal the deal. He came out aggressive and got the pin,” Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said. “He rallied to the moment and went after it.”
The Seahawks will wrestle in the two-day Hammerhead Tournament beginning Friday in Bremerton.
Girls’ Wrestling Oak Harbor, Bellingham at Sedro-Woolley
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs wrestled alternating matches with the boys’ team.
“It was super cool, super exciting,” Cubs coach Barb Morgan said. “There was a big crowd and it was a lot of fun. It was fun to have the boys cheer for the girls and girls cheer for the boys.”
The Cubs’ Samantha Meyer got two pins, facing wrestlers from Oak Harbor and Bellingham United. Tessa Smith got a third-round pin against her Bellingham United opponent at 135 pounds.
“It was a battle back and forth,” Morgan said of Smith’s hard-fought win.
Lynden Lions 42, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 39
Meridian Trojans 54, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 30
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs lost twice, including a narrow loss to Lynden, but coach Alysia Pohren said her team continues to work hard.
“I’m definitely happy with their effort,” she said.
The Bulldogs will take part in a two-day tournament later this week as they wrestle beginning Friday in Lynden’s Lady Lion Tournament.
Boys’ Basketball
Kamiak Knights 67,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 53
MOUNT VERNON — A cold shooting night for most of the Bulldogs led to a double-digit loss. Bulldogs shooting guard Carlos Garcia scored a game-high 29 points, but other than that the Bulldogs struggled to score against the Knights, Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
“All the credit goes to Kamiak. They came into our gym and played harder than my guys did,” he said.
He said the Bulldogs (0-1 Western 4A Conference, 3-3 overall) have another tough opponent looming as they’ll face Lake Stevens on Friday on the road.
Charlie Powers, a first-team All-Wesco guard last season, scored 17 points for Kamiak (1-0, 2-2).
Wahkiakum Mules 80,
La Conner Braves 39
WAHKIAKUM — Charles Baker scored a team-high 21 points and Josh Jolly added 12 points for La Conner, but the Mules proved too tough on the road in the nonleague matchup.
Girls’ Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 52,
Blaine Borderites 29
BLAINE — The Seahawks held the Borderites to six second-half points in a game Anacortes coach Nate Dunham called the best of the season so far.
“We made some adjustments on defense and took away a kid who’d been hurting us on offense,” he said.
Katrina Hudson and Lindsey South both scored 13 points as the Seahawks rolled.
“It was just a really good team win,” Dunham said. “We got good shots and were executing our offense. The game seemed like it was moving slower for us today.”
Wahkiakum Mules 62,
La Conner Braves 50
WAHKIAKUM — La Conner fell to a Wahkiakum team that beat the Braves in last year’s state tournament.
Braves coach Scott Novak said La Conner held an early lead, and the game was tied headed into the fourth quarter. Cold shooting in the final frame helped the Mules pull away, he said. A late spate of free throws helped them pad that lead.
“A lot of things didn’t go our way, and we still had a chance to win,” Novak said. “But they exposed a few things.”
He said the Mules had 18 offensive rebounds to the Braves’ 11 defensive rebounds.
Juna Swanson led La Conner’s scoring with 18 points. Justine Benson scored 10 points. Ellie Marble added nine points for the Braves (6-1).
