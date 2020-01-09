FERNDALE — The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team overcame a slow start and an off night shooting Thursday — as well as a game-high 35 points from the Ferndale’s Jazen Guillory — for a 79-77 overtime win over the Golden Eagles.
Erik Altenhofen and Jackson Reisner scored 18 points each, Wyatt Walker scored 12 points and D.J. Clark added 11 points as the Tigers (5-0 Northwest Conference, 11-1 overall) battled to the win.
“Our energy wasn’t great early but as the game went on our energy and enthusiasm picked up,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 68,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 57
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs battled the Lyncs in the Northwest Conference game, but a cold-shooting fourth quarter would prove to be the difference.
“We played hard,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. “It was a hard-fought game and I am really proud of their effort. Our defensive effort was big time.”
The Cubs trailed 42-34 at halftime, then rallied to go up 45-44 late in the third quarter before falling behind 50-48 to start the fourth.
“We went ice cold when it came to shooting in the fourth,” Spencer said. “There was a lid on the basket.”
Sedro-Woolley’s Isaiah Guerero led the team with 18 points, while Jerome Mathias chipped in 10 points.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-4 in conference and 6-6 overall.
Girls’ Basketball
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 66
Anacortes Seahawks 51,
ANACORTES — The Seahawks ran headlong into a team of sharpshooting Pioneers in the Northwest Conference game.
“They (Nooksack Valley) shot lights out,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “They hit 11 3s. They ran their stuff very well. And they shot 19-for-20 from the free-throw line.”
The Seahawks trailed 29-16 at halftime.
Lindsey South led Anacortes with 14 points.
The Seahawks are 1-4 in conference and 3-9 overall.
Boys’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 129,
Bellingham Red Raiders 55
ANACORTES — The Seahawks cruised to the Northwest Conference victory, winning every event but two.
Beau Omdal won the 200-yard freestyle for Anacortes in 1 minute, 50.44 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 54.23.
In the 50 freestyle, Anacortes’ Jacob Erickson won in 22.84 and was also victorious in the 100 butterfly in 50.51.
Ryan Horr won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.60.
Jacob Hoxie clocked a winning time of 5:07.50 in the 500 freestyle for the Seahawks, while Noah Masten won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.22.
Anacortes swept the relay events, winning the 200 medley (1:48.45), 200 freestyle (1:38.43) and the 400 freestyle (3:37.92).
Boys’ Wrestling
Concrete Lions 34, South Whidbey Falcons 18
Sultan Turks 60, Concrete Lions 21
GRANITE FALLS — Corbin Coggins, Skyler Ottow and Hunter Olmstead all won two matches apiece as the Lions split a pair of meets on the road.
Coggins got a pin against Sultan and a major decision against South Whidbey in the 160-pound weight class; Ottow got two pins at 170; Olmstead got two pins at heavyweight.
Also against South Whidbey, Robert Reed (138), Cody Carlson (195) and Dominic Cassell (220) earned pins.
Peyton Sanchez won by 3-2 decision against Sultan.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 51,
Sehome Mariners 12
BURLINGTON — Gus Menne and Freddy Yeates earned pins and Landon Yepez turned in a hard-fought match as the Tigers rolled to victory against the Mariners.
“We had some good showings ... and also some areas of improvement to focus on before districts,” Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said.
He said Menne turned in an aggressive performance, and Yeates continues to show improvement like the strides he’s made throughout the season.
Yepez, he said, broke into the varsity lineup and battled in a tough match.
Mount Vernon at Glacier Peak, Jackson
EVERETT — Ryan Wilson and Joshua Troupe both got two wins, with Wilson earning two pins and Troupe getting one pin and a 7-4 decision.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.