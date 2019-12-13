ANACORTES — The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team held off a county rival Friday in a nonconference matchup.
Jackson Reisner scored 14 points, Zach Watson and Wyatt Walker scored 12 each and D.J. Clark added 11 as the Tigers beat Anacortes 57-43.
“Defensively, we stayed engaged throughout the game,” Tigers coach Chas Kok said. “We spent a lot of time focusing on the defensive end and it paid off. We’ve been getting stops when we needed to.”
Kok said Watson added some key minutes, scoring eight of his points in the second half to help the Tigers improve to 4-0.
“He gave us some big minutes. I’m proud of him,” Kok said.
Grayson Eaton scored 17 points to lead the Seahawks.
“We competed, and our effort was a lot better than the last game,” Seahawks coach Brett Senff said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 58, Mount Baker Mountaineers 36
MOUNT VERNON — Carlos Garcia led three players in double-digit scoring and the Bulldogs used a strong second half to topple the Mountaineers in a nonconference matchup.
Garcia scored 16 points, Isaiah Brown scored 10 and Chase Calvin had 10 for the Bulldogs, who held Mount Baker to 13 points in the second half.
“The energy level picked up in the second half,” Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said. “Mount Baker played hard in the first half, harder than we did. Then our guys decided to play harder in the second.”
Ethan Chapin added nine points for the Bulldogs (2-2).
Coupeville Wolves 73, Concrete Lions 19
COUPEVILLE — The Lions were no match for the Wolves in the nonleague game.
“It wasn’t a good game,” Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. “We were careless with the ball, weren’t interested in getting the ball and we need more confidence in all our players. That falls upon me.”
Levi Lowry led Concrete (0-3) with 14 points and was the only Lion to have scored going into the fourth quarter.
Meridian Trojans 60, La Conner Braves 11
BELLINGHAM — The hardwood was not kind to the Braves in their nonleague game.
“They tried hard,” La Conner coach Todd Hinderman said. “They played hard. They always play hard. Obviously, there was a lot of frustration out there and they fell back into some bad habits.”
Joshua Jolly led La Conner (1-1) with five points.
Napavine Tigers 62, MV Christian Hurricanes 41
NAPAVINE — The Hurricanes rallied from a halftime deficit, but just didn’t have enough in the tank to overtake the Tigers in the nonleague game.
“We got down early and tried to claw back,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
Trailing 35-21 at the break, Mount Vernon Christian mounted a comeback.
“Coming out of the half,” the coach said, “we scored 11 straight to get back within four at 31-35. Canaan (Vander Ark), Jonathan (Myers), and Noah (Lubbers) all hit 3’s and Josh (Denton) had an easy putback.
“We just could not get over the hump, and lost our punch down the stretch.”
Denton and Chris Wyatt both scored 11 points. Wyatt also pulled down nine rebounds while Denton grabbed six.
Mount Vernon Christian is 2-4.
Boys’ Wrestling
Mount Vernon at Battle of the Border
BLAINE — Two Mount Vernon wrestlers are guaranteed to finish sixth place or higher in today’s tournament finale after strong performances Friday.
In the 220-pound bracket, Vyncent Rodriguez advanced to the tournament semifinals with back-to-back wins, one by 3-0 decision, the other by second-round pin. In the 106-pound class, Ryan Wilson won by pin (2:47) and technical fall (15-0) to advance to today’s semifinals.
