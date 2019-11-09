LYNDEN — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team avenged an earlier loss to Lynden on Saturday ... and picked an especially opportune time to get its revenge.
Katie King had 29 kills and 24 digs, Amey Rainaud-Hinds had 53 assists and the Tigers beat the Lions 19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 17-25, 15-7 in the title match of the 2A Bi-District Tournament.
Lauryn Dykstra had 21 digs and 14 kills, Gabby MacKenzie had nine kills and Dylan Isaacson had 25 kills for the Tigers as they won their final match before the state tournament, which begins Friday in Ellensburg.
Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said a tough battle with Sehome on Friday helped give the Tigers the momentum they needed against the Lions, who beat them earlier in the year.
“They just stepped on the court a little more confident than last time,” she said. “Their match with Sehome made them realize if they play together and play consistent, they can beat anyone. I’m glad they had a match like that to carry us into today.”
Brewer said she was especially pleased to see the team’s consistency carry into the fifth set — the Tigers’ first five-set match this season.
Anacortes 3, Archbishop Murphy 1 Sehome 3, Anacortes 1
LYNDEN — The Seahawks’ season ended one win short of state — but not before they turned in a pair of hard-fought matches.
In what coach Kelsey Swapp called the best-hitting match of the season, the Seahawks upset higher-seeded Archbishop Murphy 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22. Then Sehome won in the winner-to-state match 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22.
Aynslee King led the Seahawks with 11 kills and Alyssa Kiser and Mackenzie Wakefield had 10 kills each in the matchup with the Wildcats. Kenna Flynn had 44 assists and Ariana Bickley had 34 digs.
“It was a great win. They played very consistent,” Swapp said.
King had 12 kills, Bickley had 25 digs and Flynn provided 34 assists against Sehome. Lauren Long added 10 kills.
“We made adjustments in the middle of the second set ... My team played as well as they could, we just came up short,” Swapp said.
Mount Vernon 3, Newport 0
Mount Si 3, Mount Vernon 1
SNOQUALMIE — The Bulldogs split their first two matches in the 4A Bi-District Tournament and will face Bothell on Tuesday in a loser-out matchup.
The Bulldogs opened tournament play with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 victory over Newport; in the follow-up, Mount Si topped Mount Vernon 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 26-24.
Kamryn Horton had five aces, six kills and 38 assists in the opening win, while Naisa Williams had nine kills and 14 digs and Gracie Pollett had eight kills.
“It was a good win. They had a lot of energy, were consistent and played together,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said.
Pollett had 16 kills, Williams had 15 kills and Horton had 43 assists and three aces against Mount Si.
Sehome 3, Sedro-Woolley 2
LYNDEN — The Mariners came back from a 2-0 deficit for the 2A Bi-District Tournament victory 23-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-15, 15-10.
Cubs coach Chris Tesarik said he was proud of how hard his team battled a Sehome squad that had won 3-0 during the teams’ most recent regular-season matchup.
“We showed up and were on fire in the first two sets. We handled their big block well, we dug well and served well,” he said.
Claire Hindman had 24 kills and four blocks, Jamie Bartok had 13 kills and four aces and Amber Helinski had 41 assists for the Cubs.
Though the season came to an end with the loss, Tesarik said there’s plenty to look forward to for the Cubs.
“We made it deep into districts again. We’re on the right way to go for our program,” he said.
Girls’ Soccer
MV Christian Hurricanes 4,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
SAMMAMISH — A quick start and a pair of returning players helped boost the Hurricanes to the 1B/2B District title.
Emily Russell and Emma Symmank scored two goals each and Rylee Smith and Kylee Russell both returned from injuries to help bolster Mount Vernon Christian’s depth; Kylee Russell assisted on one of the goals.
The Hurricanes scored three goals in the first 16 minutes.
“We’re a young team so we were nervous, but we knew if we played our game we’d be successful,” Hurricanes co-coach John Burmeister said.
He said Rylee Smith had only played in one previous game this season before an ankle injury sidelined her; Kylee Russell hadn’t played this season because of an injury.
The win gives Mount Vernon Christian a state playoff game close to home this week.
Isabella Gingerich and Caitlin VanderKooy both spent time in goal for the shutout.
Girls’ Swimming
2A Bi-District Meet
ANACORTES — Anacortes swimmer Lindsay Brown won two finals as the Seahawks claimed third overall.
Brown won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 11.64 seconds. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.93. Anacortes scored 231 points to place third behind Liberty (337) and Sammamish (284).
