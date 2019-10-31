SAMMAMISH —The opening round of the Bi-District 2A Tournament turned out to be the final round for the Sedro-Woolley girls' soccer team.
The Cubs saw their season come to an end after falling to Sammamish 3-1.
The Cubs opened the scoring when Natalya Schwetz put the ball past the Sammamish goalkeeper and into the netting.
"Their goalkeeper was spot on," Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. "Unfortunately, the officiating was not."
Sedro-Woolley ends its season 6-9-2.
"For all the injuries and adversity this group has fought through this year, they should be proud of their competitive value," Warman said.
He added his seniors played their hearts out in what was their final game.
"Chloe (Hynds) had a special season after coming back from a concussion," he said. "They will all be missed."
Liberty Patriots 6,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
RENTON — A young Seahawks squad saw its season come to and end in the first round of the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
"What was a positive for us is the girls, knowing the quality of team we were playing, didn't shrink. They used it as a learning opportunity," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Emma Foley scored the Seahawks' lone goal. Hanson said the team got good play from seniors Ellie Chambers and Abby Hylton.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
BLAINE — The Tigers wrapped up the regular season the same way they started it — with a win.
"Overall, we had a hard time finding our rhythm," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. "We were slow to warm up. It was the last match and maybe they were just looking forward."
Katie King finished with 21 kills for the Tigers while Gabby MacKenzie chipped in another seven. Amey Rainaud served six aces and had 32 assists.
Burlington-Edison, 12-1 in conference and 13-1 overall, now await to see their seeding for the postseason.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Kamiak Knights 2
MOUNT VERNON — Kamryn Horton had 56 assists as the Bulldogs stormed back from a 0-2 deficit for a win, 23-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-14, 19-17.
Grace Pollett had 18 kills, Naisa Williams had 17 and Alexis Aguilar added eight kills and three blocks for the Bulldogs.
"They were tenacious, and Kamryn really took leadership and decided she'd lead her team to the win. She made great set choices and had a string of serving that ... pumped up the girls in the third set, which was pivotal," Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
BELLINGHAM — The Storm downed the Seahawks in Anacortes' regular-season finale 25-11, 12-25, 25-21, 26-24 despite 11 blocks and five kills by Anacortes' Aynslee King, nine kills by Alyssa Kiser and 24 assists by Kenna Flynn.
"Squalicum served tough. We struggled early with passing, then pulled it together," Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Anacortes will begin play Tuesday in the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
Tulalip Heritage at Mount Vernon Christian
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes won their first-round match of the Northwest 1B District Tournament by forfeit and advanced to host Grace Academy at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BELLINGHAM — Sehome swept the Cubs for the Northwest Conference victory.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 7,
Lopez Island Lobos 0
MOUNT VERNON — Canaan VanderArk scored two goals and Matt Wyatt picked up the shutout in the goal in the Hurricanes' regular-season finale.
Luke Gott, Peter Opp, Ben Rozema, Jacob Hays and Cody DeVlieger also scored for the Hurricanes. It was DeVlieger's first varsity goal.
Noah Lubbers had two assists.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.