SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley cross country team proved tough Wednesday on its home course.

Lachlan Boyd won the boys’ race and freshman Kammy Burton won the girls’ race as Sedro-Woolley hosted a four-team meet against Northwest Conference opponents Lynden, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley.

Boyd finished the course in 17 minutes, 39 seconds. Teammate Rafe Holz was a second behind for a second-place finish, and the Cubs won the boys’ race.

Burton finished in 21:24. Tessa Smith finished sixth for the Cubs in 22:59.

“She stepped into a good role,” Cubs coach Shawn Van Tassel said of Burton. “Everyone was right where they were supposed to be.”

Anacortes, Burlington-Edison at Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Two Anacortes runners landed in the top four of the girls’ race.

Sophomore Caitlin Brar finished second (20 minutes, 15.5 seconds) on the 5,000-meter course, while teammate Jessica Frydenlund (21:08.6) was fourth. Burlington-Edison’s Sage Mailhiot (21:19.8) and Mila Hoagland (21:30.3) were fifth and sixth respectively.

Anacortes junior Alek Miller (17:03.4) was third in the boys’ race. Teammate Ryan Horr was sixth (17:50).

Boys’ Tennis

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4, Stanwood Spartans 3

MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs swept doubles on their way to the win over the Spartans, with victories there by Zack Klinger and Sky Johnson (6-3, 6-4), Sam Nelson and Spencer Dutton (6-2, 7-5) and Alex Rolfson and Kyle Wolden (7-5, 6-3).

Kyle Cooley won at No. 1 singles 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5, Ferndale Golden Eagles 2

FERNDALE — The Cubs went on the road and got a win, with victories in singles by Dylan Scheib (3-6, 6-0, 6-0), Anthony Zitkovich (6-2, 6-4) and Mitchell Wolkenhauer (6-0, 4-6, 6-4).

In doubles, Kai Greenough and Josiah Vellegas won 6-0, 6-3, while Nathan Thornbrough and Cole Prestmo won 7-6, 6-3.

Burlington-Edison Tigers 7, Lakewood Cougars 0

LAKEWOOD — The Tigers swept the Cougars.

In singles, Donovan Hendrickson (6-2, 6-0), Josh Fox (6-2, 6-4), Coebe Betz (6-0, 6-0) and Conrad Brown (6-3, 6-3) won for the Tigers.

In doubles, Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry (3-6, 6-4, 6-4), Owen Drayer and Nathan Van Beek (6-2, 6-3), and Gavin Baker and P.J. Zaremba (6-1, 7-5) won for Burlington-Edison.

“We had a few days off (because of rainouts) and had to shake off the cobwebs a bit,” Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said. “We had some slow starts but were able to pick it up as the matches went on.”

Volleyball

Mount Vernon Christian 3, Cedar Park Christian 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes improved to 3-0 with the sweep of Cedar Park Christian.

