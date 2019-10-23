MOUNT VERNON — After a split in their final two boys’ tennis matches of the Bi-District 2A Tournament on Tuesday, Sedro-Woolley doubles players Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib are state alternates.
The Cubs beat Bellingham’s Tyler Dailey and Joel Lamont 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 to advance to the consolation finals; they were beaten in that match by another Bellingham team — Bay Gregory and Trevor Johnson — which won 7-6, 6-2.
The Sedro-Woolley team finished fourth at the tournament.
Northwest 4A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — The doubles team of Kyle Cooley and Ethan Chapin survived a tough first day of the tournament, winning their first-round matchup 6-1, 6-3 against Kamiak’s Gavin Kim and Ethan Stimpert.
They lost their second-round match with the top-seeded team of Landon Jones and Ben Isler of Glacier Peak 7-5, 6-2.
Cooley and Chapin will play in the consolation round today at Glacier Peak High School.
Girls’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 6,
Orcas Island Vikings 0
EASTSOUND — The Hurricanes continue to roll in Northwest 2B/1B League play, adding another win with a victory over the Vikings.
“We played pretty well,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “We passed the ball well and took this opportunity to improve.”
Mount Vernon Christian led 4-0 at the half.
The Hurricanes got three goals from Emily Russell, while Abby Russell tallied two and Emma Symmank one.
Mount Vernon Christian improves to 8-0 in league and 11-1-1 overall.
Jackson Timberwolves 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MILL CREEK — The cards were definitely stacked against the Bulldogs in the Western 4A Conference match.
Jackson was fighting for a playoff spot, it was senior night and the Timberwolves are a quality team.
“Jackson is a strong, solid, well-organized team,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “We needed this win to try and sneak into the playoffs. Now we will focus on playing for pride and sending our seniors off the best way possible.”
The Bulldogs are 2-8-2 in conference and 3-8-2 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
FERNDALE — The Seahawks played tough against the Golden Eagles.
“We held them scoreless for 60 minutes. We battled hard,” Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said. “We were countering and had some great movement down the field.”
She said Jenna Oliver had a great performance in the midfield for Anacortes.
Boys’ Soccer
Friday Harbor Wolverines 10,
La Conner Braves 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines mauled the Braves in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
La Conner falls to 2-8 in league and 2-9 overall.
Girls’ Swimming
Everett Seagulls 101,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 77
EVERETT — The Bulldogs kept it close, but the Seagulls managed to swim to the Western 4A Conference victory.
Natalie Jones won the 200-yard freestyle for Mount Vernon in 2 minutes, 20.16 seconds and the 100 backstroke (1:17.68). Kathryn Lewis won the 100 butterfly (1:19.60) and Natalie Divita won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.10).
The Bulldogs 200 medley relay team of Marina Fehr, Chloe Taggart, Ashleigh Davis and Casey Vessey also finished first (2:30.07).
Lynden Lions 104,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 52
MOUNT VERNON — The Lions doubled up the Tigers in a Northwest Conference matchup.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.