MOUNT VERNON — It was a difficult Monday for the boys' doubles tennis teams competing at the Bi-District 2A Tournament at Skagit Valley College.
One team — Sedro-Woolley's Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib — managed to make it through to today's consolation round.
Greenough and Scheib's championship run ended with a loss to a Sehome duo 6-0, 6-3.
They began their day with a victory over Burlington-Edison's Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry.
Altenhofen and Henry saw their season come to an end with a loss to a Sehome team.
Fellow Tigers Josh Fox and Cobe Betz also lost twice, both to teams from Bellingham.
Girls' Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Bellingham Red Raiders 1
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers got three goals from Moira MacKay and cruised to the Northwest Conference victory.
A pair of MacKay's goals were assisted by Liz Cisneros, and the other by Miranda Maskell.
Burlington-Edison's other strike came off the foot of Cisneros as MacKay returned the favor and provided the assist.
"Bellingham just didn't seem to have an answer for those two (MacKay and Cisneros)," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "They moved the ball so well."
The Tigers fell behind early, then rallied back.
"(We) gave up a goal in the first five minutes," Kuttel said, "and had to play from a negative position which, combined with the wind and pouring rain, was frustrating. But they did a great job passing the ball."
Kuttel said Analise Slotemaker and Sydney Reisner played well on defense.
The Tigers are 9-1-1 in conference and 11-1-2 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Squalicum Storm 2
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs managed to secure a tie in the Northwest Conference match.
"It was a difficult night to play," Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said.
Both of Sedro-Woolley's goals were scored by Olivia Isakson.
"We had lots of secondary scoring chances tonight, especially in the first half," Warman said. "It was a shame another player couldn't have finished one."
Sedro-Woolley is 4-5-2 in conference and 5-7-2 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks at
Ferndale Golden Eagles
The Northwest Conference match was postponed and rescheduled for today.
Volleyball
Concrete Lions 3,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 0
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Concrete notched its second nonleague victory in a row 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 over Cedar Park Christian Mountlake Terrace.
"That's back-to-back sweeps," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "Now I know what it feels like to be La Conner."
Rensink said his team played a consistent match highlighted by excellent serving.
"We serve 95 percent," he said. "We were 70-for-74 serving."
Kassidy Smith was a perfect 17-for-17 serving with a pair of aces and 12 digs, while Kylie Clark finished 22-for-23 serving with eight aces. Clark also had 10 kills and six digs.
Ashley Parker tallied eight kills to go along with nine assists, and Sierra Rensink had four kills to go along with a season-high 15 assists.
Concrete is 3-9 overall.
