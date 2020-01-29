SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley boys’ wrestling team wrapped up its regular season Tuesday with a win.
The Cubs beat Lynden 61-18 in the Cubs’ final matchup before they host the sub-district tournament Feb. 7-8 in the first step of the postseason.
“Everyone’s improving. I think we’ve started figuring out we need to push ourselves in practice and it’s paying off in dual meets and tournaments,” Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast said.
The Cubs’ winners against the Lions included Conner Mellich, who won 9-0 at 120 pounds, Otto Tesarik, who got a pin at 126 pounds in what Mast called “the match of the night,” and Carter Berrey, who got a pin at 132 pounds.
Bryce Farruggia got a pin at 138 pounds, and Ryan Garcia (145) and Wyatt Covert (152) did the same at their weights.
Aidan Franklin got a pin at 170 pounds and Owen Carpenter got a pin at the next weight up (182) for the Cubs.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Mast said. “Every kid in the mat room is working hard.”
Granite Falls Tigers 42,
Concrete Lions 24
CONCRETE — The Lions had to forfeit six matches, but got wins by Robert Reed (pin, 138), Peyton Sanchez (pin, 182), Cody Carlson (pin, 195) and Hunter Olmstead (major decision, heavyweight).
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 33,
Mariner Marauders 16
MOUNT VERNON — Three seniors got a win on the Bulldogs’ senior night.
Gabe Strong won 8-7 at 126 pounds, Joshua Troupe won 14-12 at 145 and Vyncent Rodriguez won by forfeit.
“Having all three go out with a win was nice,” Bulldogs coach Tony Keller said.
Boys’ Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 65,
Sehome Mariners 52
BURLINGTON — Jackson Reisner scored 20 points and Wyatt Walker scored 17 points as the Tigers held off the Mariners.
“Sehome battled back and kept hitting big shots,” Tigers coach Chas Kok said.
He said Isaac Donovan turned in an important performance off the bench for Burlington-Edison (9-0 Northwest Conference, 15-1 overall).
“He was good defensively, he was good on the glass and he made a few big plays in the post,” Kok said.
Anacortes Seahawks 69,
Blaine Borderites 57
BLAINE — Grayson Eaton scored 21 points as the Seahawks snagged the Northwest Conference win on the road.
“Grayson had a good scoring game and probably blocked five shots. In the last few games he’s been assertive inside and out,” Seahawks coach Brett Senff said. “I like the way the kids played with passion and desire.”
Gaige Berow added 10 points for the Seahawks (4-5 conference, 8-8 overall).
Darrington Loggers 67,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 42
DARRINGTON — The Loggers can give teams fits and that’s exactly what they did against the Hurricanes in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
“We came out flat against a good team,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said, “something you can’t do on the road. Some guys gave us good minutes off the bench, but we just didn’t have the grit and fire tonight.”
Nick Wyatt finished with 10 points for the Hurricanes (3-5 league, 7-11 overall) and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 44,
Concrete Lions 30
FRIDAY HARBOR — Levi Lowry scored 12 points and Devin Blankenship added 10 points, but the Lions (0-6 Northwest 2B/1B League, 2-12 overall) couldn’t keep up with the Wolverines on the road.
“By far it was our best defensive effort of the season. We did a nice job keeping everything in front of us and limiting them to one look for the most part,” Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. “Defensively, really something to build off. We need to find guys to step up on the offensive end.”
Boys’ Swimming
Edmonds-Woowday Warriors 114, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 56
Mountlake Terrace Hawks 92, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 78
LYNNWOOD — A pair of opponents came out on top against the Bulldogs in the Western 4A Conference meet.
