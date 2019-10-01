MOUNT VERNON — The courts were not kind to the Mount Vernon boys’ tennis team on Monday in a Western 4A Conference match at home against Glacier Peak.
The Grizzlies swept the Bulldogs 7-0.
Mount Vernon is 3-2 in conference and 7-2 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6, Lynden Lions 1
LYNDEN — The Tigers came to play in the Northwest Conference match against a young Lynden squad.
“This was definitely a great team win,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. “It’s a good way to start off the week.”
Burlington-Edison swept the singles matches.
Donovan Hendrickson won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 7-5, followed by Cobe Betz at No. 2, 6-1, 6-3.
At No. 3, Josh Fox won 6-2, 6-1, and Conrad Brown completed the sweep at the No. 4 spot, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
“Conrad had a very solid match,” Wallace said. “He was actually down 1-5 in that first set. Then he was able to carry that momentum into the second set.”
In doubles, Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry won 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot, while Nathan Van Beek and Owen Drayer rallied to win at No. 3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 for the Tigers.
Burlington-Edison is 1-1 in conference and 4-4 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6, Lakewood Cougars 1
LAKEWOOD — The Cougars were no match for the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match.
Sedro-Woolley’s Anthony Zitkovich won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Mitchell Wolkenhauer won 6-7 (2), 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
Colby Dills was victorious at No. 4 6-0, 6-0.
The Cubs swept the doubles matches with Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib winning 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas coming out on top 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Shawn Froneberger and Nathan Thornbrough winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
Sehome Mariners 6, Anacortes Seahawks 1,
ANACORTES — The Mariners proved to be a challenging opponent in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes’ lone win was in doubles, where Logan Hilyer and Bredger Wakely fought for the 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 victory.
“We’ve won every three-set match this year,” Anacortes coach Brad Moore said. “I love that toughness.”
Girls’ Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2, Lakewood Cougars 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs and Cougars played to a draw in the Northwest Conference match.
“We squandered a 2-0 lead, which was a shame,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. “There are only two undefeated teams in the league, and they (Lakewood) are one of them. So it was a well-earned point.”
Nyomie Schwetz got the Cubs on the board first, taking a pass from her sister Natalya Schwetz and depositing the ball into the back of the net.
The second Sedro-Woolley strike was a sister act as well. This time it was Natalya Schwetz scoring the goal and Nyomie Schwetz providing the assist.
Warman said Olivia Isakson and Chloe Hynds also helped the Cubs’ cause.
The Cubs are 3-1-1 in conference and 4-3-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 0, Meridian Trojans 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks and Trojans battle to a scoreless tie in the Northwest Conference game.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
There was no lack of effort on Anacortes’ part as Emma Foley and Ellison Kephart impressed Hanson with their play, as did with goalkeeper Claire Schnabel.
The Seahawks are 1-2-2 in conference and 3-3-2 overall.
