DEMING — Isaiah Guerero scored 26 points to lead the Sedro-Woolley boys’ basketball team past Mount Baker on Monday night.
The Cubs notched the 66-59 victory over the Mountaineers, improving to 2-8 in the Northwest Conference and 7-10 overall.
The game was tied at 30 at halftime.
“We played a solid second half,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. “Isaiah hit some big shots as did Jerome (Mathias) and Peyton (Burrell).”
Mathias and Burrell finished with 10 points apiece.
The Cubs will host Ferndale at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Sedro-Woolley’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.
Jackson Timberwolves 60, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 57
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs came up just short against the Timberwolves in the Western 4A Conference game.
Mount Vernon’s Isaiah Brown finished with 27 points to led the Bulldogs (3-6 conference, 7-8 overall).
Carlos Garcia scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Chase Calvin chipped in 10 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Mount Baker Mountaineers 53, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 46
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Missed free throws and turnovers cost the Cubs the Northwest Conference game.
“Down the stretch,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said, “we missed some important free throws and had some key turnovers. ... The girls were pumped up and know what they need to change.”
Anna Rutherford scored 17 points for the Cubs (1-8 conference, 5-11 overall), while Makenna Peterson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Boys’ Wrestling
Burlington-Edison Tigers 60, Squalicum Storm 24
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers dispatched the Storm in the Northwest Conference match.
“We are really coming together as a team,” Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said. “We are starting to peak at the perfect time.”
Boys’ Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 107, Oak Harbor Wildcats 78
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were dominant in their home pool, cruising past the Wildcats.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.