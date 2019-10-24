BELLINGHAM — Less than a week after winning the Skagit County Championships, Sedro-Woolley cross country runner Rafe Holz came up with another big win, this one a little farther from home.
The Cubs senior won the Northwest Conference Championships boys’ race Wednesday at Civic Stadium, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes, 31 seconds.
Anacortes’ Alek Miller also landed in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish (16:13).
Anacortes sophomore Caitlin Brar finished second in the girls’ race (18:42) behind only Bellingham’s Lii Lackland Henry (18:14). Sedro-Woolley’s Kameryn Burton finished fourth (18:57) and two Burlington-Edison underclassmen were in the top 10. Mila Hoagland was ninth (19:35) and Sage Mailhiot was 10th (19:36).
Sehome won both team titles.
Girls’ Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 4,
Squalicum Storm 0
BURLINGTON — Moira MacKay scored two goals and Emma Smith served up two assists as the Tigers held off the Storm.
Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said his team righted the ship after a rough first half.
“The first half was one of the worst outings we’ve had. We didn’t pass well and played it into pressure,” he said. “In the second half we made adjustments and played much better and put distance between us and Squalicum.”
Miranda Maskell and Ashley Gonzalez also scored for the Tigers.
Anacortes Seahawks 0,
Bellingham Red Raiders 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks salvaged a tie while playing their second game in 48 hours.
“It was a battle. The girls had tired legs. Claire Schnabel, our freshman goalkeeper, had an outstanding game with some amazing saves,” Seahawks coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Squalicum Storm 0
BURLINGTON — Katie King had 14 kills, Bronte Lacey had four aces and Amey Rainaud-Hinds had 29 assists as the Tigers won 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 to improve to 10-1 in conference and 11-1 overall.
Gabby MacKenzie had eight kills for the Tigers.
Boys’ Tennis
Northwest 4A District Tournament
SNOHOMISH — The doubles team of Kyle Cooley and Ethan Chapin were defeated 6-3, 6-2 in a consolation-round matchup, ending their season.
