MOUNT VERNON — Liam Johnston and the Mount Vernon boys’ basketball team got off to a scorching start Friday against Oak Harbor.
Johnston hit three first-quarter 3-pointers and the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to 11 points in the first half on their way to a 70-36 victory. Johnston scored a team-high 14 points.
“We hit seven 3-pointers. That’s a good number for us,” Bulldogs coach Roger Valentine said. “Oak Harbor played zone, so it was good for us to play against that; it shows we can shoot from outside (against the zone).”
Isiah Brown, Van Stroosma and Spencer Dutton each scored nine points for the Bulldogs (5-3).
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 60, Kalama Chinooks 51
PORT TOWNSEND — The Cubs were able to shake off holiday-layoff rust easily enough for a win in the Crush in the Slush Tournament.
Brandon Belisle scored a team-high 15 points and the Cubs overcame a slow start for the tournament win.
“We haven’t played in a week, so it was good to get the band back together,” Cubs coach Chris Spencer said. “We started off a little slow, then got going ... a lot of guys played, played hard and shared the ball.”
The Cubs (3-4) will face Olympic in another tournament game on Saturday afternoon.
Kennedy Catholic Lancers 65, Burlington-Edison Tigers 63 Overtime
BURIEN — D.J. Clark scored 18 points and Wyatt Walker scored 17 for the Tigers, but the Lancers handed them their first loss of the season in the Sterling Christmas Shootout.
“We were quick to shoot ... the ball didn’t move as freely,” Tigers coach Chas Kok said. “I thought we were timid on the defensive end. That’s something we’ll have to work on.”
Erik Altenhofen scored 11 points for the Tigers (7-1), who faced Kentwood at 4 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.
Girls’ Basketball Burlington-Edison Tigers 79, Neah Bay Red Devils 44
PORT TOWNSEND — Katie King led three Tigers in double-digit scoring with 19 points as the Tigers won the Crush in the Slush tournament matchup.
Sydney Reisner scored 12 points and Grace Dalton scored 11 for the Tigers.
“It was pretty fun to get 10 players out there with everyone scoring,” Tigers coach Brett McLeod said. “Offensively and defensively, we were well-balanced and everyone contributed. We wanted to take the three away (from Neah Bay) and did that well.”
The Tigers (4-2) will face Granite Falls on Saturday morning in another tournament game.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 49,
Mountlake Terrace Hawks 44
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs were cold from the free-throw line but made up for it with gritty play, including Anna Rutherford’s 17 points, Makenna Peterson’s double double with 10 points and 14 rebounds and a seven-point, seven-rebound performance by Hannah Jutte.
“We turned the ball over early. In the second half we did a good job of taking care of the ball and running our offense,” Cubs coach Rene Pedroza said.
Sedro-Woolley improved to 3-5.
Boys’ Wrestling
Pac Coast Championships
VANCOUVER — Mount Vernon’s Ryan Wilson battled his way into Saturday’s quarterfinals in the 106-pound weight class.
The Bulldog freshman won back-to-back matches to reach Saturday’s matchup with top-Marcos Gonzales of Selah. Wilson beat Bethel’s Aries Gilboy 8-2 in the first round and pinned Spanaway Lake’s Logan Heath in his follow-up.
The tournament, which also includes wrestlers from Burlington-Edison and La Conner, is slated to wrap up today.
