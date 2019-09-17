MOUNT VERNON — The boys' soccer game Monday between Mount Vernon Christian and La Conner was a tight tilt — for the first half.
The second half was a different story.
The Hurricanes extended a 2-1 halftime lead into a 4-1 final.
"We like the way the result turned out," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said. "It was a little tighter than we wanted to start."
The Hurricanes got a pair of goals each from Luke Gott and Nathan Schmaus.
Gott scored in the opening minute on a scrum-like play in the box, and Schmaus on a solid run-of-play effort in the 21st to stake the Hurricanes to the 2-1 lead.
"We weren't willing to lose 2-1," La Conner coach Galen McKnight said. "So we made some adjustments we believed would give us the best opportunity to come out on top."
The Hurricanes countered those adjustments and made the most of their opportunities.
Gott was in the right place at the right time again in the 74th minute, smashing the ball into the back of the net from close range.
In the 77th minute, Schmaus scored a free kick from 22 yards out, chipping it over the goalkeeper's head.
"Defensively, we were stout," Wohlgemuth said. "Peter Opp and Chris Wyatt, they really complement each other in the back."
The Braves' only score came in the opening minute as Skyler Morse found the back of the net off an assist from Alden Schnabel.
"We have some things to work on," McKnight said, "like finishing."
The Hurricanes improve to 2-1. The Braves fall to 1-2.
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 8, Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — On Thursday, the Cubs hammered the Mountaineers on the road in a nonconference match.
Four days later on their home pitch in a Northwest Conference counter, Sedro-Woolley was once again dominant.
"It was a slow start," Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. "Monday games are rough and we had only one sub again as the program remains decimated with injuries."
Despite the slow start, the Cubs led 3-0 at halftime following a goal by Natalya Schwetz and a pair by Olivia Isakson.
Isakson notched the hat trick in the second half, scoring her third in the 64th minute.
Sandwiched between Isakson's second and third strikes was a goal by Hailey Gonzalez in the 43rd minute that put the Cubs up 5-0 early in the second half.
Anna Rutherford notched a goal in the 69th minute, followed by Madesyn Skinner in the 75th and Gabby Ashton in the 77th as Sedro-Woolley cruised.
The Cubs are 1-0 in conference play and 2-2 overall.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 7, Cascade Bruins 0
EVERETT — It was a clean sweep for the Bulldogs in the nonconference match.
"We looked good," Mount Vernon coach Jeff Leer said. "We lost a lot from last year's team, but this year's team appears to be about the same, which is good."
Kyle Cooley won at the No. 1 singles spot for Mount Vernon 6-1, 6-0, while Liam Johnston won 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3, Cody Shackelton won 6-4, 6-3, while Parker Saben cruised 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sky Johnson and Zack Klinger won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. Sam Nelson and Spencer Dutton were dominant at the No. 2 spot, winning 6-0, 6-0, while Alex Rolfson and Kyle Wolden completed the sweep with their 6-4, 6-0 win.
Bellingham Red Raiders 7, Anacortes Seahakws 0
BELLINGHAM — The Red Raiders swept the Northwest Conference contest.
Burlington-Edison at Sedro-Woolley
The match was rained out. It will be made up Thursday.
