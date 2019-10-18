FRIDAY HARBOR — Abby Russell gave the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team more than just a win Thursday with her fourth goal of the game against Friday Harbor.
Russell’s score with less than two minutes remaining broke a tie and gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory on the road against the Wolverines — and clinched the No. 1 seed to the playoffs.
Initially down 1-0, the Hurricanes went up 3-1 only to have Friday Harbor erase the two-goal deficit.
“They started to pressure us and throw numbers at us late in the game. They got two quick ones and tied it up 3-3,” Hurricanes coach John Burmeister said.
Emma Symmank helped provide the game winner with a through ball to Russell, who scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 7-0 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 10-1-1 overall.
“(Friday Harbor) put the pressure on, but we were able to respond,” Burmeister said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3, Ferndale Golden Eagles 0
BURLINGTON — Miranda Maskell scored two goals as the Tigers won a rain-soaked matchup with a Class 3A opponent.
“Our girls did a really good job matching up against Ferndale. Ferndale has a couple of players who are big, physical and fast. We did a good job stopping their progress in the midfield,” Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Moira MacKay also scored for the Tigers and Liz Cesneros had an assist. Emma Fleury and Megan Gustafson each had time in goal, and Kuttel said Cambria Smith and Sidney Reisner chipped in with strong play.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2, Bellingham Red Raiders 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It came down to the wire, but the Cubs were able to pull out a victory.
With four minutes remaining in the Northwest Conference match, Sedro-Woolley’s Olivia Isakson broke a 1-1 tie, finding the back of the net for the game winner.
“Isakson scored a beautiful goal off an isolation thrown in,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. “It was nice to win a close one for a change. It was well deserved.”
The Cubs took the early lead when Chloe Hynds scored, but the Red Raiders answered.
Sedro-Woolley is 4-5-1 in conference play and 5-7-1 overall.
Lynden Lions 1, Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks came out on the short end of a physical Northwest Conference match.
“We had four concussions,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “That just goes to show the physicality of the game. But I’m proud of how my team played.”
The Lions scored midway through the first half.
The Seahawks are 3-5-2 in conference and 5-6-2 overall.
Cascade Bruins 2, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were blanked in the Western 4A Conference match.
“We really needed this game if we were going to make it to the postseason,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “We have three really tough games coming up.”
Caro said Sydney Snyder’s play was spectacular.
The Bulldogs are 2-7-2 in conference and 3-8-2 overall.
Boys’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3, La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes registered their second shutout in as many games, blanking the Braves in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian led 1-0 at the half following a goal by Jacob Hays.
The Hurricanes added two more goals in the second half, with Ben Rozema and Nick Wyatt scoring.
“They (La Conner) were a much-improved team from the first time we played them,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
The Hurricanes are 5-5 in league and 5-6 overall.
Girls’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 133, Ferndale Golden Eagles 46
ANACORTES — The Golden Eagles were no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference meet.
Anacortes Fiona Watkins won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 33.59 seconds.
Lindsay Brown won the 50 freestyle (28.09) and 100 backstroke (1:10.64).
In diving, Teja Rasmussen and Elizabeth Koals took first and second.
Hailey Claridge won the 100 freestyle (58.44) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.22.), while Maia Stovel won the 100 butterfly (1:14.65) and Lauren McClintock won the 500 freestyle (5:47.65).
The Seahawks swept the relays, winning the 200 medley (2:02.79) and 200 freestyle (1:50.70).
Stanwood 115, Mount Vernon 55
Mount Vernon 110, Archbishop Murphy 54
STANWOOD — The Bulldogs’ Natalie Divita won the 500 freestyle in 5:59.90 and the 100 backstroke in 1:10.11.
