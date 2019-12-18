MOUNT VERNON — It was a roller coaster ride Tuesday night for the Mount Vernon Christian boys’ basketball team.
While the Hurricanes were up to start, they ended up falling to Orcas Island 75-51 in the Northwest 2B/1B League opener.
“We came out strong, we went up 8-2 to start,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “We were getting the ball where we wanted it.”
Unfortunately, that didn’t continue for the Hurricanes in the second quarter as the Vikings caught fire, scoring 28 points in the frame to jump out to an insurmountable lead.
“They hit 30 3s in the game,” Russell said. “Five different guys. They were ready to play and we couldn’t stop them.”
Ben Rozema scored 14 points to lead the Hurricanes and was the only Mount Vernon Christian player to reach double figures.
The Hurricanes are 2-6.
Cedar Park Christian (MLT) Lions 59,
Concrete Lions 40
CONCRETE — A slow start to the nonleague game doomed the home team.
“The first half, we got outworked,” Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. “We are missing quite a few varsity players, but our young core stepped up and really played great.”
Concrete found its stride in the second half, outscoring the visitors 26-22, but the damage was done.
“We played much better in the second half,” Stewart said. “They tripled teamed Levi (Lowry) and so the young guys came out ready to fire.”
Lowry managed to score 10 points along with Vincent Wenneker to lead Concrete in scoring, followed by the eight points of Cohen Poolos.
Concrete is 0-4.
Sehome Mariners 58,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 54
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Mariners sprinted out to a strong start in Northwest Conference play with the road win against the Cubs.
“We started off a little slow,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. “But we came back and were only down three at the end of the first and four at halftime.”
The Cubs pulled ahead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold the lead.
“We shot 3 for 6 from the free-throw line,” Spencer said. “Sehome was 16 for 26. That’s a huge difference. But we turned the ball over and that cost us the game.”
Isaiah Guerero led Sedro-Woolley with 18 points.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-1 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Girls’ Basketball
Sehome Mariners 59,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 41
BELLINGHAM — Anna Rutherford scored 14 points and Abby Virata added 10 points, but the Cubs fell to the Mariners in a Northwest Conference matchup.
“Sehome played very well,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said. “They’re very long so it was a tough matchup tonight.”
He said the Cubs slashed the lead from 18 points to four.
“They didn’t quit,” he said of the Cubs. “We made a big run ... but (Sehome) made a big run in the fourth quarter.”
Kamiak Knights 39,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 37
MUKILTEO — Maliyah Johnson and Victoria Heino scored 11 points each and Jacia Navarro-Liston turned in a fierce defensive game for the Bulldogs.
“This was a defensive game. Both teams were successful at taking some things away from the other team,” Bulldogs coach Bill Nutting said. “Jacia Navarro-Liston only scored two points but was fantastic on defense. She plays with a ton of heart and led our defensive effort.”
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 62,
Orcas Island Vikings 38
MOUNT VERNON — Kailey Faber scored 18 points, Sophia Wood scored a career-high 17 and Josie Droog added 14 points in the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well to start the game, but Sophia cleaned up a lot on the glass,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. “I liked the way we came out at halftime, too.”
The Hurricanes are 1-0 in league and 5-2 overall.
Boys’ Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 92,
Stanwood Spartans 78
MOUNT VERNON — Luke Pusateri and Wyatt Carlton won multiple individual events as the Bulldogs topped the Spartans.
Pusateri won the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.06 seconds and 200 individual medley in 1:58.01. Carlton won the 50 freestyle in 23.52 and 100 butterfly in 53.14.
Girls’ Wrestling
Burlington-Edison 51, Ferndale 27
Burlington-Edison 45, Mount Baker 36
BURLINGTON — Emma Fleury’s thriller in the Ferndale match helped lead the Tigers.
Fleury claimed an 11-9 victory against the Golden Eagles.
“It was a really, really great match on both ends. It was fun to watch,” Tigers coach Windy Lovejoy said. “There were a lot of good matches tonight from the girls.”
The Tigers will take part in a two-day tournament at Lynden this weekend.
