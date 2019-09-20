LA CONNER — It took a couple of overtimes Thursday for the La Conner and Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer teams to settle their game.
In the 89th minute, Emily Russell sneaked the ball past the La Conner goalkeeper for the game winner and the 1-0 Hurricanes victory.
“It was quite the game,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. “We had, I’d say, 10 or 12 chances to score, but we just couldn’t finish.”
Hurricane keepers Isabella Gingerich and Caitlin VanderKooy combined for the clean sheet.
“We looked all right,” La Conner coach Christian Warman said. “We had some players with off nights as far as their touches went. This is a young team in their first big rivalry game. I’m happy with it.”
Warman highlighted the play of his goalkeeper as well, saying Chloe Cunningham played well.
The Hurricanes improve to 2-0 in Northwest 2B/1B League play. The Braves fall to 1-1 in league and 2-1 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 11, Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
DEMING — The Tigers took an early lead and cruised from there to improve to 1-1 in Northwest Conference play and 3-1 overall.
Moira MacKay finished with four goals, Emma Smith had a pair, while Liz Cisneros, Hannah Sayer, Miranda Maskell, Ellee Carpenter and Malia Anderson each scored a goal.
Ashley Gonzalez had two assists, as did Cambria Smith.
“We played very well, considering their field is funky and we got up early,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Sehome Mariners 1
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs got a pair of goals from Kennedy McKinnon and another from Maizie Chapin in securing the Western 4A Conference victory.
McKinnon’s penalty kick tied the score at 1-1 heading into halftime.
In the second half, McKinnon took a feed from Chapin and deposited the ball into the back of the net. McKinnon then returned the favor, feeding Chapin for the Bulldogs’ final tally.
“It was a good win,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “It was good to be able to go into halftime tied and be able to make some adjustments for the second half.”
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference and 2-2 overall.
Sehome Mariners 4, Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks were shut out by the Mariners in the Northwest Conference game.
Hanson said her goalie, Claire Schnabel, made some great saves.
Anacortes is 1-0-1 in league and 2-2-1 overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers downed a Northwest Conference rival, although the Cubs made it far from easy.
“Every time we play Sedro-Woolley it’s a close match. It’s a fun rivalry between us,” Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
Josh Fox (3-6, 6-4, 6-3), Cobe Betz (6-2, 6-2) and Conrad Brown (6-4, 6-1) won in singles for the Tigers; the doubles teams of Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry (7-5, 6-2), and Gavin Baker and P.J. Zaremba (7-5, 6-4) also won.
Dylan Scheib won the No. 1 singles match for Sedro-Woolley 6-1, 6-2; in doubles, the team of Leslie Hastings and Shawn Froneberger won for the Cubs 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4, Monroe Bearcats 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs managed a pair of wins at both singles and doubles in the Western 4A Conference match.
Parker Saben won a hard fought match at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1, while Alex Rolfson won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, Spencer Dutton and Sam Nelson won 6-2, 6-0, while Kyle Wolden and Hunter Chapin won 6-2, 6-4.
Girls’ Swimming
Mount Vernon 99, Marysville-Pilchuck 64
Mount Vernon 124, Marysville-Getchell 30
MARYSVILLE — Natalie Divita won two individual events and was part of two winning relays for the Bulldogs.
Divita won the 50-yard freestyle (28.16 seconds) and 500 freestyle (6:07.55). She was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team (2:01.71) with Natalie Jones, Elizabeth Mentel and Ella Blair and the 400 freestyle relay team (4:28.78) with Jones, Blair and Kathryn Lewis.
Bellingham Red Raiders 125, Burlington-Edison Tigers 54
BELLINGHAM — The Red Raiders downed the Tigers in a Northwest Conference matchup.
Squalicum Storm 123, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 43
MOUNT VERNON — In a clash of Northwest Conference teams, the Storm came out on top.
Cross Country
Mount Vernon, Marysville-Pilchuck at Marysville-Getchell
MARYSVILLE — The Bulldogs had four boys in the top 10 of the 2.9-mile varsity race: Mason Taylor (second, 16 minutes, 19 seconds), Rhett Bozung (sixth, 17:07), Owen Cororan (eighth, 17:12) and Leeangel Cendejas-Mundo (10th, 17:27).
In the girls’ race, the Bulldogs’ Kalyssa DeLaFuente was third (19:08) and Junaper Swanson was sixth (20:52).
