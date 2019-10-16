MOUNT VERNON — Jonathan Myers scored off Noah Lubbers’ cross in the first minute of overtime Tuesday as the Mount Vernon Christian boys’ soccer team upended Friday Harbor in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Myers’ game winner was the contest’s only goal as the Hurricanes won 1-0.
“We had a quick minute between regulation and overtime to re-focus and remind them it would take only one touch, only one goal,” Hurricanes coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
Matthew Wyatt was the goalkeeper for the Hurricanes (4-5 league, 4-6 overall).
La Conner Braves 2, Grace Academy Eagles 1
LA CONNER — Charles Baker and Noah Lee scored as the Braves nabbed the win.
“We played amazing. I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” La Conner coach Galen McKnight said.
Baker’s header was off a Manuel Lopez corner kick; Noah’s goal was an unassisted 25-yard shot.
McKnight said Elijah Porter made several key saves down the stretch.
Girls’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 5, Mariner Marauders 0
EVERETT — Kennedy McKinnon and Jacia Navarro scored two goals each to lift the Bulldogs to the Western 4A Conference win.
“The girls have been playing the last couple of games, and it feels good to see their efforts pay off,” Bulldogs coach Rene Caro said.
Maizie Chapin also scored for the Bulldogs; Caro said Thalia Ward boosted the team (2-6 conference, 3-7-2 overall) with an exceptional performance in goal.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
FERNDALE — The Northwest Conference game was tied 2-2, but Ferndale got the game winner in the second half.
Sedro-Woolley’s goals came from the Schwetz sisters. Natalya Schwetz tallied the first and Nyomie Schwetz the second.
The Cubs are 3-5-1 in conference and 4-7-1 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 3, Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell behind early in the Northwest Conference game and never recovered.
“It was a tough loss,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “They got us back on our heels and we just couldn’t recover.”
Hanson said Genna Oliver played well from her center midfielder position, as did Abby Hylton at attacking mid.
The Seahawks are 3-4-2 in conference and 5-5-2 overall.
Girls’ Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 102, Oak Harbor Wildcats 65
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs collected the victory over the Wildcats.
Natalie Jones won a pair of events for Mount Vernon: the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 39.58 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:02.63).
Natalie Divita also placed first in a pair of events. Divita won the 100 butterfly (1:11.40) and 500 freestyle (6:15.58).
Mount Vernon won the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.40) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:26.14).
Chloe Taggart was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.62).
Anacortes Seahawks 127.5, Bellingham Red Raiders 57.5
ANACORTES — Hailey Claridge, Lindsay Brown and Ashleigh Merrill each won multiple events as the Seahawks won the Northwest Conference meet.
Claridge won the 200 freestyle (2:06.97) and 500 freestyle (5:45.78); Brown won the 200 individual medley (2:19.10) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.18); and Merrill won the 50 freestyle (26.70) and 100 freestyle (58.33).
