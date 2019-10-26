MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian boys' soccer player Jonathan Myers celebrated his birthday in style Saturday afternoon, scoring his second goal of the season as the Hurricanes took on Friday Harbor.
The Wolverines won the nonleague matchup 4-1 with all four goals coming in the first half.
Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said he was pleased to get some non-regular players more playing time.
"We got all of our bench in. We played everybody," he said.
The Hurricanes fell to 5-8. The Wolverines improved to 12-3.
Orcas Island Vikings 2,
La Conner Braves 0
EASTSOUND — Braves coach Galen McKnight said his team played rugged defense against a tough Orcas Island team.
"We played a different style against Orcas Island, we played a more defensive game," McKnight said. "It worked well. They got a couple ... including a penalty kick, but we confused them a little bit with our defense, which is what I wanted us to do."
Orcas Island improved to 11-0. La Conner fell to 3-10.
Girls' Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 1,
La Conner Braves 0
Overtime
EASTSOUND — The Vikings won the shootout 3-2 to hold off a shorthanded Braves team.
"I was proud of some of the youngsters who were able to step up. Some of the younger players got great playing time," Braves coach Christian Warman said. "(Orcas Island's) keeper had a stellar game and had a couple of penalty-kick saves in the shootout."
Football
Bellevue Christian Vikings 28,
La Conner Braves 20
BELLEVUE — The Braves led late, but couldn't hold on for the nonleague win on the road.
La Conner coach Peter Voorhees said the team was short-handed, with a couple of players out due to injury.
"We're a little banged up. So we were asking some kids to play out of position," he said.
Luke Marble, Bradey Wyles and Joseph Musni each scored on short touchdown runs for the Braves (1-6).
"We made some costly mistakes. We couldn't convert in the red zone early on and we had some miscues at crucial times," Voorhees said. "These close games come down to who's going to make big plays at important times, and they were able to make some big plays and we couldn't stop them."
Cross Country
Mount Vernon at Western 4A Conference Championships
LAKEWOOD — Mount Vernon's Mason Taylor was the highest placing Bulldog with a 15th-place finish. The senior finished the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 30 seconds.
In the girls' varsity race, Mount Vernon junior Kalyssa DeLaFuente placed 25th in 20:07.
