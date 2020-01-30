LA CONNER — Isaiah Price’s double-double wasn’t enough Wednesday night to help lift the La Conner boys’ basketball team to a Northwest 2B/1B League win over Orcas Island.
The freshman scored a team-high 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in a 76-57 loss to the Vikings.
Braves coach Todd Hinderman said Orcas Island’s defense gave his team trouble.
“We couldn’t do anything with the ball,” he said. “They’re a really well-coached team.”
Charles Baker and Elijah Porter also reached double-digit scoring with 12 points each.
Charlie Cram added nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Braves (4-2 league, 6-9 overall) play at Mount Vernon Christian on Friday night.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 69,
Monroe Bearcats 49
MOUNT VERNON — Isaiah Brown scored 31 points and Carlos Garcia added 10 points as the Bulldogs topped the Bearcats to improve to 4-6 in the Western 4A Conference and 8-8 overall.
Girls’ Basketball
La Conner Braves 86,
Orcas Island Vikings 16
LA CONNER — Justine Benson outscored the Braves’ opponents with 19 points, and Rachel Cram and Sarah Cook had solid all-around games as the Braves won the Northwest 2B/1B League matchup.
Ellie Marble scored 14 points, and Cram had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Sarah Cook added 11 points, seven steals, six assists and four rebounds as the Braves improved to 6-0 in league and 14-2 overall.
“One thing that stood out is we made the extra pass,” Braves coach Scott Novak said. “We passed the good shot up for the great shot.”
Juna Swanson added 10 points for the Braves, who play at Mount Vernon Christian on Friday.
Meridian Trojans 51,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 29
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Makenna Peterson had eight points and 10 rebounds but the Cubs struggled to score in the Northwest Conference clash.
“We struggled tonight shooting and putting the ball in the hoop. That’s what hurt us tonight,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said.
He said Meridian outscored the Cubs 21-6 in the second quarter.
Despite the loss, he said he liked the effort he saw from his team.
“The girls are playing hard,” he said.
Granite Falls Tigers 56,
Concrete Lions 36
CONCRETE — The Tigers came out on top in the nonleague matchup as the Lions faced their second opponent in as many days.
Ashley Parker scored 11 points, Payton Dickinson had nine points and six rebounds, and Andrea Rogers added four points and six rebounds for the Lions.
Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said he was pleased with how hard the Lions played on the second game in a back-to-back.
“Their effort is never in question,” he said.
Boys’ Wrestling
Mount Baker 54, Burlington-Edison 25
Bellingham 40, Burlington-Edison 39
BELLINGHAM — Xander Neilsen (132 pounds), Grady Cook (126) and Tate Cavanaugh (170) both got two victories for the Tigers in the final tuneup before the postseason.
“It was a good opportunity for us to see where we have to improve,” Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said.
Sehome, Meridian at Anacortes
ANACORTES — Kaden Jacobson won twice at 152 pounds and Seahawks coach Michael Lomsdalen said he liked what he saw from first-year wrestlers Erik Guzman, Hayden Baumgaertner and Robert McCarroll as well.
“I’m proud of how they wrestled,” he said.
