EVERSON — The La Conner girls’ basketball team used a frantic pace Saturday to win a road game against Nooksack Valley.
Rachel Cram scored 22 points, Justine Benson scored 14 and Juna Swanson added 11 as the Braves toppled the Pioneers 72-51 to improve to 5-0.
“We got up and down the floor very well,” Braves coach Scott Novak said. “I feel like we outran them. We pushed the tempo and it was definitely to our advantage.”
Adna Pirates 37, MV Christian Hurricanes 21
ADNA — Josie Droog scored a team-high 10 points and Emma Droog added eight as the Hurricanes battled a tough team on the road.
Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog, whose team beat Napavine on Friday, said he was frustrated by the tenor of the game.
“That wasn’t a basketball game, that was a wrestling match,” he said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 57, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 54 Overtime
MOUNT VERNON — The Cubs pushed the Bulldogs into overtime before Mount Vernon prevailed in the nonconference game.
“It was a great girls’ high school basketball game,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said.
Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza agreed.
“It was a good game,” he said. “We were down 14 in the second half and then outscore them 20-12 in the fourth quarter to tie it.”
The Cubs hit three 3’s during the comeback as well as their free throws.
“We kept fouling them,” Nutting said, “and they kept knocking them down. They tied it up. Both teams had chances to win in regulation.”
Maliyah Johnson hit two big shots in overtime as part of her game-high 21 points while Jacia Navarro-Liston hit another big shot for the Bulldogs in the extra session. Victoria Heyno finished with 10 points.
Abby Verata led Sedro-Woolley with 19 points followed by Makenna Peterson with 13 and Anna Rutherford with 12.
The Bulldogs are 2-1, the Cubs 2-2.
Boys’ Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 60,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 48
MOUNT VERNON — Liam Johnston hit a pair of 3’s down the stretch and Carlos Garcia drained a third as Mount Vernon pulled away late in the nonconference game.
“The first half, we came out kind of slow,” Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said. “It was our third game in four days. Sedro-Woolley didn’t play last night so they came out quicker.”
The Bulldogs picked it up in the second half as their shots began to fall and their pace quickened.
“We played much better,” Valentine said. “We were able to open it up late in the game.”
Garcia finished with 24 points while Johnston along with Isaiah Brown finished with 10 apiece.
Mount Vernon is 3-2. Sedro-Woolley is 2-2.
Adna Pirates 49,
MV Christian Hurricanes 45
ADNA — The Hurricanes fell behind early only to see their rally fall short in the nonleague game.
“Similar to our game against Napavine (Friday), we were slow to start,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said via email. “Adna found themselves in foul trouble, which allowed our bigs to get more easy looks.”
The Hurricanes trailed 31-16 at halftime.
With 12.9 seconds left in the game and having drawn to within two, Mount Vernon Christian sent the ball inside, drawing up a play for center Chris Wyatt.
“He got the ball just outside the block, drop-stepped and dribbled the ball off a foot,” Russell explained. “150 miles from home, we don’t get that call.”
The Hurricanes were forced to foul and the Pirates made both free throws to ice the game.
Josh Denton finished with 14 points to lead the Hurricanes (2-5) while Ben Rozema scored 12 and Wyatt had 10.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 81,
La Conner Braves 47
EVERSON — Charles Baker was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line on his way to a team-high 20 points, and the Braves turned in a more energetic performance than their previous loss.
“Yesterday we only scored 11. The kids could have folded ... but didn’t,” Braves coach Todd Hinderman said. “The guys bounced back and played harder. They played together and trusted each other.”
Charlie Cram scored 13 and Andre Knudson added 10.
Girls’ Wrestling
Mount Vernon, Burlington-Edison at Everett Tournament
EVERETT — Burlington-Edison’s Cora Orton won the tournament title at 125 pounds as the Tigers claimed second overall.
Orton won by 10-0 major decision over Lilia Servin of Everett in the title match. She reached that match by beating her first three opponents in a combined 95 seconds.
Third-place finishers for the Tigers included Chloe Myers at 130, Katie Sanders at 135, Delaney Cobbs at 170 and Emma Fleury at 190.
“We saw a lot of great teams, and want to keep the momentum going throughout the season,” Tigers coach Windy Lovejoy said.
Mount Vernon’s Isabella Cardona-Arce won her final match of the day to clinch a third-place finish at 100 pounds. Mount Vernon’s Julie Wilson shared fourth place at 125.
“They wrestled their hearts out on the mat,” Mount Vernon coach Alysia Pohren said.
The Bulldogs finished 10th out of 41 teams.
Boys’ Wrestling
Mount Vernon at Battle of the Border
BLAINE — The Bulldogs’ Vyncent Rodriguez and Ryan Wilson both earned second-place finishes.
Rodriguez took second place in the 220-pound weight class, winning by pin in the semifinals before losing to North Thurston’s Jeffrey Hood 6-0 in the finals. Wilson won by major decision 11-2 in his semifinal match before a 6-0 loss to Everett’s Jonah Palabrica.
