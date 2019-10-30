LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team finished the regular season unbeaten Wednesday.
The Braves beat Orcas Island 25-7, 25-11, 25-10 in a Northwest 2B/1B League match.
La Conner is 10-0 in league and 14-0 overall headed into the start of the Bi-District 2B Tournament next week.
Coach Suzanne Marble said setter Justine Benson did a good job Wednesday getting the ball to a variety of hitters.
Benson had 27 assists, while Joanie Benson finished with nine kills, Ellie Marble eight and Morgan Herrera seven.
The Braves also had a strong serving night, making good on 99 percent (72 of 73) of their serves.
Ellie Marble had six aces and 16 digs, Herrera five aces and Rachel Cram 15 digs.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
Concrete Lions 2
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines pulled ahead late in the fifth set to win the Northwest 2B/1B League finale.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.