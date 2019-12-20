SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Lynden girls’ basketball team gave Sedro-Woolley a tough time Friday with its press, and it led the Lions to a Northwest Conference win.
Mabel Gahan scored 10 points, Anna Rutherford added nine and Chloe Hynds scored six points off the bench in her first game back from injury, but the Cubs lost 64-30 behind too many turnovers against a tough Lions defense.
“We turned the ball over too much in the second and third quarter,” Cubs coach Rene Pedroza said. “We’re usually good about the press but the girls were out of sync. (Lynden) made the right moves and we made the wrong moves. They worked hard in their press and we made too many passing errors.”
He said Makenna Peterson played well on defense for the Cubs (0-2, 2-4).
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 55, Friday Harbor Wolverines 14
FRIDAY HARBOR — Emma Droog scored 22 points and the Hurricanes sped to a fast start in the road win.
Mount Vernon Christian went up 14-0 to begin the game and led 33-3 at half.
“Emma had a good night,” Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. “She did a good job posting up, made a few threes and made her free throws. She got off to a good start and kept it going.”
Josie Droog scored 15 points for the Hurricanes (2-0, 6-2) and Sophia Wood scored eight.
Meridian Trojans 43, Anacortes Seahawks 36
BELLINGHAM — Freshman Camryn Kerr scored 21 points but Meridian pulled away from the Seahawks late to cement the win.
“We played really good defense,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “In the fourth quarter, they outscored us 13-9. We just couldn’t hit shots at the end. We had good looks, but a lot of things went in and out. They earned the win but we played really good defense, so there are building blocks to grow on.”
Katrina Hudson scored nine points for the Seahawks (1-1, 2-5).
Lake Stevens Vikings 63, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 33
MOUNT VERNON — Victoria Heino scored 12 points and Maliyah Johnson added 10, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with their Western 4A Conference opponent.
“I was proud of our girls and how competitive they were. They fought all the way through,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “We were ahead by one after the first quarter. They didn’t back down from a highly rated and very talented Lake Stevens team.”
He said Halle Pelland, Samantha Carsten and Clarissa Oord played well off the bench on a night when the Bulldogs (0-2, 2-3) were short-handed.
Jacia Navarro-Liston added nine points.
Boys’ Basketball Mount Vernon Bulldogs 81, Lake Stevens Vikings 79 Overtime
LAKE STEVENS — Carlos Garcia scored 20 points, Liam Johnston and Ethan Chapin made key plays down the stretch and a different starting lineup helped spark the Bulldogs (1-1, 4-3) to the Western 4A Conference win.
Chapin made a key putback to send the game into overtime and Johnson buried a 3-pointer in overtime to secure the win.
Chapin scored 14 and Isaiah Brown and Johnston both scored 13 for the Bulldogs. Chase Calvin added eight points.
Bulldogs coach Roger Valentine said he went with a different lineup where he started Johnston, Spencer Dutton, Cain Cress, Van Stroosma and Jira Padrnos.
He said it gave the team a boost.
“They got us off to a good start,” he said. “They did fine getting us going.”
Burlington-Edison Tigers 69,
Lakewood Cougars 58
LAKEWOOD — Four Tigers scored in double digits — and one scored eight — as they rolled to the Northwest Conference victory.
Jackson Reisner scored 14 points, D.J. Clark and Wyatt Walker scored 13 apiece and Logan Wright added 11. Erik Altenhofen scored eight for the Tigers (2-0, 6-0), who coach Chas Kok said played well offensively in the second half.
“Their cuts were on-time, the passers hit shooters on time and on target and the ball was shared,” he said. “Logan Wright and Erik Altenhofen had big games for us. A big reason why we won is those guys were solid on both ends.”
Friday Harbor Wolverines 59,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 47
FRIDAY HARBOR — Josh Denton had 15 points and six rebounds, but the Hurricanes will have to wait a little longer for their first league win after dropping to 0-2 in league and 2-7 overall.
“We played well at times, but slow starts and a bad defensive quarter really put us in the hole,” Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said in an email.
He said the Hurricanes were able to close Friday Harbor’s lead to five points late ... but the Wolverines held them off.
“Turnovers on our end and quality finishes for Friday Harbor down the stretch hurt us. We played hard, but need to stop runs if we want to get wins on the road,” he said.
Noah Lubbers added nine points.
Boys’ Wrestling
Hammerhead Invitational
BREMERTON — Burlington-Edison’s Freddy Yeates and La Conner’s Arjuna Adams battled their way into Saturday’s semifinals.
Yeates beat three opponents in the 160-pound weight class to reach a Saturday semifinal against Ruben Kovalenko of Union. He pinned Adrian Cleaver of North Kitsap, earned a 7-2 decision over Desmond Parriott of W.F. West and rolled to an 11-3 major decision over Auburn’s Eddie Carter.
Adams, who trains with Burlington-Edison, also got three wins on the first day of the two-day tournament. He pinned Timberline’s Chanchha Williams, pinned North Thurston’s Caleb Cleland and took a 9-2 decision over Riley Edwards of River Ridge.
He’ll face Kyle Brosius of Union in the semifinals.
Girls’ Wrestling
Pride of Lady Lions Invitational
LYNDEN — A large group of Skagit County wrestlers advanced into Saturday’s quarterfinals.
At 100 pounds, Concrete’s Anna Spangler and Mount Vernon’s Isabella Cardona-Arce are in the quarters; at 105, Mount Vernon’s Carlita Cardona-Arce made that round, as did Lilia Ortiz of Burlington-Edison. Mount Vernon’s Nayeli Gomez-Guzman made the quarters at 110.
Three local wrestlers are in the quarterfinals at 125 pounds: Cora Orton of Burlington-Edison, Clare Walters of Anacortes and Julie Wilson of Mount Vernon. Burlington-Edison’s Natalie Albright did the same at 135, as did teammate Katie Sanders at 140 and Sedro-Woolley’s Madison Berrey.
Burlington-Edison’s Delaney Cobbs will be in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 170, as will fellow Tiger Emma Fleury.
