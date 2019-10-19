MOUNT VERNON — Three Skagit County doubles tennis teams advanced Saturday to the quarterfinals of the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
Each earned a pair of wins at Skagit Valley College to move on to play Monday.
Winning their first two matches were the Burlington-Edison teams of Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry (6-0, 6-1; 7-5, 6-1) and Josh Fox and Cobe Betz (6-4, 6-0; 6-0, 6-2); and the Sedro-Woolley team of Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib (6-1, 2-6, 10-2; 6-4, 6-0).
Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said Fox and Betz had an especially impressive performance, at one point winning nine consecutive games.
“The energy was pretty epic. It was fun to see,” Wallace said.
The number of berths to state hasn’t been set. The boys’ state tournament is held in the spring.
Volleyball
La Conner at Capital City Invitational
OLYMPIA — With the playoffs looming, La Conner got to battle some of the top teams in the state.
The Braves went 2-1 in pool play with wins against Central Kitsap and Tumwater and a loss to Emerald Ridge.
In gold tournament play, they lost to Puyallup 25-14, 25-20 and Olympia 25-17, 25-18, but beat Capital 18-25, 25-17, 15-12.
“The day was so good for us all the way around, just being able to play at this level at this point in the season,” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said. “We love this opportunity to improve.”
Justine Benson had 102 assists and eight blocks; Ellie Marble had 71 digs, 56 kills and eight aces; Morgan Herrera had 35 digs and 27 kills; Joanie Benson had 26 kills; and Rachel Cram had 62 digs.
Sedro-Woolley at Wenatchee Invitational
WENATCHEE — The Cubs placed third in the gold division of the 16-team tournament.
After going 1-1-1 in pool play, the Cubs beat Moses Lake 25-13, 25-17 and lost to Kelso 25-19, 20-25, 15-9.
“We played well from start to finish today,” Cubs coach Chris Tesarik said. “Wenatchee (played) for first and second and we held our own against them. They played Kelso in the finals, so we played both teams in the final and competed well.”
Concrete Lions 3,
Port Townsend Redhawks 0
CONCRETE — A sterling serving night helped boost the Lions to a 25-21, 25-13, 25-9 nonleague sweep.
“It’s been a long time coming. The girls have been playing really well and are improving and getting better, even in our losses,” Lions coach Kevik Rensink said. “They were getting frustrated but I told them to stick with it and they’d win. And they did.”
The Lions were 68-70 serving, a stat that included Cassidy Smith’s 14-of-14, Autumn Neece’s 18-of-18 and Sierra Rensink’s 13-of-13. Rensink had 11 assists and five kills, Kylie Clark had eight digs and five kills, Ashley Parker had seven assists and four kills, and Rebecca Rider had six kills.
Swimming and Diving Northwest District Diving Meet
ANACORTES — Sehome’s Virginia Arthur won with 326.1 points, while Anacortes’ Amy Aggergaard placed fourth (181.3).
