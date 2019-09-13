BURLINGTON — It's a rivalry that's been dormant for quite awhile, however, the Tigers and Bulldogs renewed acquaintances on the tennis courts Friday afternoon.
Mount Vernon managed to get the best of its cross-town rival, Burlington-Edison, 4-3.
"The last time we played," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said, "Mount Vernon was actually in the Northwest Conference. So it has been awhile. This is a rivalry match that for years needed to be rekindled."
At No. 1 singles, Burlington-Edison's Donovan Hendrickson rallied to defeat Cody Shackleton 7-5, 6-2.
"Donovan was down 1-5 in the first set," Wallace said. "He rattled off six straight games to win. It was a really good, strategic match."
Mount Vernon notched the win at No. 2 singles as Parker Saben won 6-3, 6-1 over Josh Fox.
At the No. 3 spot, Cobe Betz of Burlington-Edison bested Sam Nelson 6-2, 6-3. The tables were turned at No. 4 singles as Alex Rolfson of Mount Vernon defeated Conrad Brown 7-5, 6-3.
In doubles, the Tigers got the win at No. 1 as Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry battled to beat Kyle Cooley and Liam Johnston 6-4, 7-6(7-3).
At No. 2 doubles, Mount Vernon's Sky Johnson and Zack Klinger defeated Owen Drayer and Nathan Van Beek 6-4, 6-4.
The final doubles match went to Mount Vernon's Spencer Dutton and Kyle Dutton, who defeated Gavin Baker and PJ Zaremba 6-3, 6-4.
—
Football
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 12,
La Conner Braves 6 (OT)
LA CONNER — The Blackhawks and Braves needed overtime to arrive at an outcome for the nonleague game.
The game was tied 6-6 at the end of regulation.
La Conner was stopped on its opening possession of overtime, leaving the door open for Lummi Nation. The Blackhawks didn't give the Braves a second chance as the visitors scored on a third-down pass.
"It was a good game," La Conner coach Peter Voorhees said. "We were shorthanded in regards to players, missing three two-way guys. But I'm proud of our effort."
The Braves took the early lead when Arjuna Adams, moving from running back to quarterback and taking the snap from under center, raced into the end zone.
The Blackhawks tied the game in the second quarter and it remained that way until the overtime period.
"Arjuna had a great game," Voorhees said. "We ran the ball a ton and he had a lot of those carries. Overall, it was a really good game."
The Braves are 0-2 on the season.
—
Boys' Soccer
Grace Academy Eagles 4,
La Conner Braves 1
MARYSVILLE — The Braves managed to avoid the shutout, however, the Eagles made sure they didn't rally for the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
"The boys looked good," La Conner coach Galen McKnight said. "They have just played a lot of soccer in this first week and there hasn't been much time to make adjustments."
The Braves got on the board midway through the first half when Mason Wilson converted the assist from Noah Lee.
"There are a lot of little things that are very fixable," the coach said. "I liked the way Sammy Williams played. Defensively, we played well."
The Braves are 1-2 in league and overall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.