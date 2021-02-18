Two local cross-country teams met Wednesday at the Skagit Regional Airport trails ... and two Mount Vernon standouts crossed the finish line first.
Mount Vernon's Owen Corcoran won the boys' race as the Bulldogs took on Burlington-Edison, and teammate Taylor Hoyer, a freshman, won the girls' race.
Corcoran finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 22 seconds to lead a top five that included teammate Leif Carey (17:56), Burlington-Edison runner Bryce Robinson (17:59), fellow Bulldog Sean Cowan (18:19) and Burlington-Edison's Will Corcoran (19:24).
Hoyer won her race in 20:16. Rounding out the top five were Burlington-Edison runners Sage Mailhiot (20:39), Mila Hoagland (21:40), Johnna Waddell (22:18) and Katelyn Van Zanten (22:59).
No team scores were available.
Oak Harbor at Anacortes
The Seahawks breezed past Oak Harbor led by winning performances from Jessica Frydenlund and Alek Miller.
Frydenlund won the girls' race on the 2-mile course in 12:17. After Oak Harbor's Adrienne Root's second-place finish in 12:52, Seahawks rounded out the top five: Caitlin Brar (13:25), Abigial Goodwin (13:28) and Casey Lemrick (13:35).
Miller won the boys' race in 10:55. He was followed by Michael Hanrahan (11:02), Ryan Horr (11:03) and Blake Martens (11:03.6) as Seahawks made up four of the top five.
Anacortes won the boys’ meet, 16-47, and the girls’ meet, 19-42.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Anacortes Seahawks 140
Oak Harbor Wildcats 40
Anacortes Seahawks 143
Bellingham Red Raiders 27
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got their season off to a fast start with two dual-meet victories.
"The performance of the team exceeded my expectations," said Anacortes coach Leslie Mix. "This team is capable of being undefeated this season, and I look forward to seeing them compete."
The coach highlighted the efforts of numerous swimmers including Sabine Hambilton and Hailey Claridge in the 100 freestyle. Hambilton won in 59.27 seconds while Claridge finished second in 1:00.35.
Mix was also impressed with Annaly Ellis, who won the 200 freestyle (2:11.53) and 500 freestyle (5:51.93), and Lindsay Brown, who captured the 200 individual medley (2:19.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.31).
Ashleigh Merrill touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (26.76) and 100 butterfly (1:08), and Claridge won the 100 backstroke (1:04.87).
"I am very impressed with the divers Teja Rasmussen, Amy Aggergaard, and Campbell Plageman," Mix added. "They performed like seasoned divers."
