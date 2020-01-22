ANACORTES — Camryn Kerr scored a team-high 17 points and the Anacortes girls’ basketball team held its opponent to seven points in the second half Tuesday in a 59-24 win over Lakewood.
“We did a better job of controlling the tempo and upping our pressure,” Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said.
He said Alizee Hargrove played well and blocked several shots, and Lacie Petitclerc had an effective game distributing the ball.
Of the scoring from the freshman Kerr, he said “She got a lot of good buckets down low off offensive rebounds and good passes from the perimeter. She did a good job finishing.”
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 41,
Kamiak Knights 39
MOUNT VERNON — Victoria Heino scored 18 points, Maliyah Johnson scored 16 points and the Bulldogs avenged a two-point loss to the Knights earlier this season.
“The fourth quarter was neck-and-neck the whole way,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “We talked with the kids tonight about everyone needing to do their jobs. Victoria and Maliyah are the kids who score, and they ... scored the ball and made big plays. Those two were excellent.”
La Conner Braves 89,
Darrington Loggers 24
DARRINGTON — The tip went up and the Braves never looked back as they pummeled the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner (4-0 league, 11-2 overall) outscored the Loggers 28-2 in the second quarter, and tallied 23 steals, 27 assists and committed just eight turnovers for the game.
“We played good defense,” Braves’ coach Scott Novak said. “It was a good overall team effort.”
Sarah Cook finished with 26 points to lead the Braves.
Orcas Island Vikings 58,
Concrete Lions 39
CONCRETE — It’s becoming a familiar theme for the Lions: a slow start leading to a big deficit.
That was the scenario against the Vikings.
“We were down 13-2 at the end of the first quarter,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “Then it was 32-17 at half. After that, we basically played even with them. ... It was a good effort.”
Payton Dickinson led the Lions (0-3 Northwest 2B/1B League, 0-9 overall) with 16 points.
Rensink liked the effort he saw from Ebby Buchta, who scored seven points, pulled down eight rebounds and had five steals.
Boys’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 121,
Squalicum Storm 62
BELLINGHAM — Beau Omdal, Ryan Horr and Jacob Hoxie each won multiple events for the Seahawks.
Omdal won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 55.35 seconds and 500 freestyle (5:02.96); Horr won the 200 individual medley (2:12.89) and 100 backstroke (58.58); and Hoxie won the 50 freestyle (23.71) and 100 butterfly (56.59).
Burlington-Edison Tigers 84,
Stanwood Spartans 83
Burlington-Edison Tigers 93,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 67
EVERETT— The Tigers got wins in both matchups behind district-qualifying times by Colin Hayes (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Noah Rozema (100 freestyle).
Girls’ Wrestling
Burlington-Edison Tigers 64,
Meridian Trojans 18
Burlington-Edison Tigers 54,
Bellingham United 24
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers won both halves of a double dual.
Against Meridian, Noemi Librado won by pin at 125 pounds and Briah O’Bryant won by decision at 115.
Against Bellingham, Cora Orton won by a pin at 125 and O’Bryant won by pin at 115.
Anacortes wrestler Clare Walters added a victory by pin.
“We had a lot of good matches ... the girls are coming along well,” Burlington-Edison coach Windy Lovejoy said.
Boys’ Wrestling
Monroe Bearcats 66,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 21
MONROE — The Bearcats proved tough at home in the Wester 4A Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.