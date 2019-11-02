LANGLEY — The Anacortes girls' cross country team earned a state berth Saturday afternoon thanks to a stellar finish at the Bi-District 2A meet.
Sophomore Caitlin Brar finished sixth to lead four Seahawks in the top 20 as Anacortes finished third overall. The top four teams earned berths to the upcoming state meet.
Brar finished the 5,000-meter course at South Whidbey High School in 20 minutes, 5.60 seconds. Teammates Jessica Frydenlund (20:50) and Abigail Goodwin (20:51), who are both freshmen, were 15th and 16th, and Jenny Hanson was 19th (21:04).
Anacortes coach Brad Templeton said some illness and injuries seemed poise to slow down the Seahawks — but didn't.
"They rallied hard and performed well today," he said.
Sedro-Woolley's Kammy Burton was the highest-placing Skagit County runner in the 2A girls' race with a third-place finish in 19:37. She earned a state berth.
Burlington-Edison's Mila Hoagland earned a state berth with a 13th-place finish (20:35) and teammate Sage Mailhiot did as well, placing 24th (21:17).
Bi-District 2A Boys' Meet
LANGLEY — Rafe Holz won the meet, and Sedro-Woolley's third-place finish boosted it to a state berth.
Holz finished in 16:04, while teammate Tove Schweizer placed 18th (17:11) and Lachlan Boyd was 20th (17:13).
"Everyone was basically where they were supposed to be ... Everyone did their job. It was an awesome day for them," Sedro-Woolley coach Shawn VanTassel said.
He said freshman Todd Montgomery, who finished 36th (17:51) has been improving all season and turned in an important performance for the Cubs.
Anacortes runner Alek Miller placed eighth in 16:44 to also qualify for state.
District 4A Girls' Meet
LANGLEY — Mount Vernon's Kalyssa DeLaFuente placed sixth (19:43) to qualify for the state meet.
District 4A Boys' Meet
LANGLEY — Mason Taylor of Mount Vernon finished ninth (16:31) to qualify for the upcoming state meet.
Bi-District 2B/1B Boys' Meet
LANGLEY — Jonathan Brown of Mount Vernon Christian finished third and the Hurricanes' second-place finish qualified them for the state meet as a team.
Brown finished in 17:27. Teammate Devin Van Zanten was ninth (18:17), while Jace Wood was 11th (18:55), Joshua Gerrish was 13th (19:19) and Jeremy Victor was 17th (20:53).
Bi-District 2B/1B Girls' Meet
ONALASKA — Mount Vernon Christian's Maddy Nielsen had to travel a long way for her postseason meet, but came back with a state berth by virtue of her 25th-place finish in 21:41.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian at Northwest 1B District Tournament
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Christian wrapped up the district title with a pair of sweeps, one over Grace Academy (3-0) and the other over Shoreline Christian (3-0).
Boys' Soccer
Life Christian Eagles 4,
Mount Vernon Christian 1
MOUNT VERNON — Life Christian ended the Hurricanes' season in a play-in game of the Tri-District 2B/1B Tournament.
Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said the Hurricanes' Nathan Schmaus scored a gorgeous goal on a volley from about 30 yards out.
"It was one of the most phenomenal goals I've ever seen on the high-school level," Wohlgemuth said.
He said his freshman-heavy team (6-9) put up a good fight in its season finale.
"The seniors played with emotion and intensity, and the freshmen stepped up," he said.
