ANACORTES — The Coupeville volleyball team proved to be a tough foe Tuesday for the Anacortes Seahawks.
Alyssa Kiser had 21 kills and Kenna Flynn had 36 assists for the Seahawks, but they couldn’t get past the Wolves in a 3-1 Coupeville victory.
Coupeville won 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17.
“We had a hard time. Coupeville served tough and we had a hard time with our pass. We had a hard time getting into our offense,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Aynslee King added eight kills for the Seahawks, who play at Sehome Thursday.
Concrete Lions 3, Lummi Nation Blackhawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Lions evened their record and notched their first win of the season with the victory over the Blackhawks.
Concrete won 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 to go to 1-1 on the season.
Concrete’s Kylie Clark served the visiting team to victory in the first game. Clark served 13 points in a row — seven of which were aces — for the win.
In game two, Concrete was down 17-10 before rallying for the win.
“Game three was a battle throughout,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “We had a much better passing percentage.”
Rensink highlighted players Cassidy Smith and Ashley Parker, saying both did a sensational job covering the court.
Sierra Rensink finished with four kills and nine assists to lead the Lions, while Parker had six assists and Smith had seven digs.
La Conner Braves 3, Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — Justine Benson had 18 assists, Joanie Benson had 10 kills, and Ellie Marble had 19 digs and nine kills as the Braves won 25-7, 25-11, 25-15.
“Justine had a nice connection with Joanie in the middle. We were able to run a lot of different things,” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said.
Morgan Herrera had five kills for the Braves, who will be at Todd Beamer on Thursday.
Girls’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 122, Lynden Lions 54
ANACORTES — The Seahawks cruised to the Northwest Conference win.
Lauren McClintock claimed a pair of victories for Anacortes, winning the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke. In the butterfly, she won in 1 minute, 8 seconds and won in 1:04.05 in the backstroke.
In the 200 freestyle, Annaly Ellis won for the Seahawks (2:19.07), while Haley Claridge won the 200 individual medley in 2:24.05. Lindsey Brown finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.59.
The Seahawks won both relays, taking the 200 medley in 2:10.91 and the 400 freestyle in 4:13.44.
Mariner Marauders at Mount Vernon Bulldogs
MOUNT VERNON — Kathryn Lewis and Natalie Divita both won two events to help the Bulldogs win their season opener.
Lewis won the 200 freestyle (2:36.65) and 100 butterfly (1:17.74), and Divita won the 200 individual medley (2:32.53) and 100 backstroke (1:11.93). The Bulldogs won 14 of the 15 events.
