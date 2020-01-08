The Anacortes boys' wrestling team was shorthanded Wednesday night against a Northwest Conference opponent, but managed to battle its way to some quality wins all the same.

The Seahawks had to forfeit five matches against Squalicum due to to injuries during a 54-28 loss, but Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said he was pleased by how well his wrestlers competed.

"That was tough ... to start out down 30-0 is tough," he said. "But we won more (wrestled) matches than we lost."

Josh Pittis (126 pounds), Gavin Lang (132) and James Friedrichs (138) each earned a pin for the Seahawks, with the latter two wrestling up several weight classes. Tony Rios added an exciting win at 160, earning an escape in the final seconds for a 5-4 decision.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 46,

Lakewood Cougars 33

LAKEWOOD — Bryce Farruggia and Carter Berrey each earned pins as the Cubs got the Northwest Conference win.

Sedro-Woolley coach Brady Mast said he was proud of his team's focus and hard work coming out of the winter break.

"I think (Lakewood) is No. 1 in our conference right now. ... It was nice getting into the swing of things as a team and take them down," he said. "All the boys wrestled well. It was kind of tough coming back from the break, we hadn't wrestled in a while. ... Everyone wrestled hard."

Farruggia wrestled up a weight class at 138, and Berrey executed well on his way to a first-round pin, Mast said.

Girls' Wrestling

Stanwood, Woodinville at Sedro-Woolley

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs had a great night against a new Woodinville team and a seasoned opponent in Stanwood, Cubs coach Barb Morgan said.

"We got good matchups," Morgan said. "Our freshmen girls got good matchups with Woodinville's first-year wrestlers. For the most part (the Sedro-Woolley wrestlers) won. ... Stanwood is more experienced. Their experienced wrestlers are very good; it seemed like the experience level was mostly even so the matches were close and intense and the crowd was into it."

Boys' Basketball

Anacortes Seahawks 46,

Sehome Mariners 38

BELLINGHAM — Grayson Eaton scored 11 points, Treyton Wilbur scored 10 points and the Seahawks (2-2 Northwest Conference, 6-5 overall) shook off the rust for a win in their first game after winter break.

"Defensively, I think we played a good game for the most part. It seemed like a Christmas break game ... a little sluggish on both ends, a grind-it-out game," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 57,

Cascade Bruins 37

MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs were tough at home, earning a Western 4A Conference victory against the Bruins to improve to 2-2 in conference play and 6-4 overall. 

Girls' Basketball

Burlington-Edison Tigers 68,

Meridian Trojans 34

BELLINGHAM — Amey Rainaud scored a team-high 19 points and keyed an important run as the Tigers earned the Northwest Conference victory on the road.

"Amey got us going attacking the basket and she had a couple of 3s," Tigers coach Brett McLeod said.

Sydney Reisner added 13 points for the Tigers (3-1 conference, 8-2 overall), who came out with an energetic performance in the third quarter on their way to the win, McLeod said. 

King's Knights 55,

La Conner Braves 52

SEATTLE — Juna Swanson scored 17 points and Justine Benson added 12 points, but a couple of late 3-point attempts didn't connect as the Braves (7-2) lost the nonleague game on the road.

"We had two very good looks, they just didn't go in," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "I liked our intensity throughout. I thought we rebounded well, and when we were down we didn't fold. We came back and gave ourselves a chance."

— Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle

More from this section

Tags

Load comments