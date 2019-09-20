ANACORTES — The Anacortes boys' tennis team brushed aside Lynden 6-1 Friday behind a sweep of doubles.
In doubles, the Seahawks teams of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely (6-3, 6-7, 6-2) won, as did Will Waldrop and Gunner Hering (6-3, 6-7, 6-3), and Cade McOmber and Colin Bunker (2-6, 7-5, 11-9).
In singles, Anacortes' Ben Fountain won 6-4, 6-0, Anthony Anderson won 6-3, 6-0, and Matthew Rutz won 6-3, 6-0.
"The boys competed very well today," Seahawks coach Brad Moore said in an email. "We won every three-set match and we improved every set."
Bellingham Red Raiders 5,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — Conrad Brown won at No. 4 singles for the Tigers 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, while the No. 1 doubles team of Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry won 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
"Bellingham's a tough team. This is an early-season litmus test, knowing we're matched up with a team that's undefeated," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said. "The guys had gutsy matches, that was good to see."
Squalicum Storm 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BELLINGHAM — The Sedro-Woolley doubles team of Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas won 6-4, 6-3.
Volleyball
Providence Classical Christian Highlanders 3,
Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — The Highlanders got past the Lions 22-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-22, 15-8.
Lions coach Kevik Rensink said it was one of the better evenings he's seen from the Lions.
"It was the best Concrete volleyball I've seen in a really long time. We played really well," he said.
Concrete's Kylie Clark had 17 digs and nine kills, Sierra Rensink had 12 assists, and Cassidy Smith had 25 digs. Autumn Neece was 18-of-20 serving with six aces, and had 15 digs, while Rebecca Rider was 16-of-17 serving.
Ashley Parker added nine assists.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.