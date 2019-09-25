MOUNT VERNON — The Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team swept its way Tuesday to a win.

Lindsay Brown won two individual events and the Seahawks rolled to a 129-32 victory over Burlington-Edison.

Brown won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 19.81 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.13).

In other individual events, Sabine Hambleton won the 100 freestyle (1:02.87), Hailey Claridge won the 200 freestyle (2:11.50), Julia Pierson won the 500 freestyle (7:42.09) and Ashleigh Merrill won the 50 freestyle (27.37).

Ellie Snowman added a win in the 100 butterfly (1:17.24) and Lauren McClintock won the 100 backstroke (1:04.82).

The Seahawks proved just as tough in the relays. The team of Brown, Merrill, Fiona Watkins and Hambleton won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.07, and McClintock, Brown, Claridge and Merrill won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.74.

The team of Claridge, Snowman, Merrill and McClintock won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:13.61.

Cascade Bruins 102, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 81

EVERETT — The Bulldogs got a handful of wins against the Bruins, including Natalie Divita’s win in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.35), Marina Fehr with a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:20.43), Kathryn Lewis’ win in the 500 freestyle (7:19.66) and Natalie Jones’ win in the 200 individual medley (2:43.61).

Girls’ Soccer

Burlington-Edison Tigers 1, Lynden Christian Lyncs 1

BURLINGTON — The two Northwest Conference teams battled to a draw, neither team managing to find the net in the second half.

Burlington-Edison’s Hannah Sayer opened the scoring in the first half, but Lynden Christian answered just before halftime.

“Lynden Christian is a big, athletic, and aggressive team,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “Considering that, at the end of the day, getting a point is probably much better than the alternative.”

Kuttel liked the defensive effort he saw from Breckyn Mueller, saying she provided a good, calming influence. He also highlighted the play of Emma Smith.

The Tigers are 1-1-1 in conference and 3-1-2 overall.

Cascade Bruins 3, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2

EVERETT — Mount Vernon came up a goal short in the Western 4A Conference match.

The Bulldogs got their first goal from Misha Quizada off an assist from Maizie Chapin and their second off a free kick from Kennedy McKinnon.

“We got a little banged up,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “Their defense was very physical.”

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in conference and 2-3 overall.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3, Meridian Trojans 1

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs came out on top in the Northwest Conference match.

Olivia Isakson scored a goal in the first half and another in the second for the Cubs.

Sandwiched between was a goal by Natalya Schwetz.

“Olivia’s first goal was a left footed rocket from about 25 yards out,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. “Natalya’s was also a left footer from 20 yards out.”

The Cubs improve to 2-1 in conference and 3-3 overall.

Boys’ Soccer

Friday Harbor Wolverines 4, Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1

FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines dodged a couple bullets in claiming the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.

“They cleared two shots off the line,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Wohlgemuth said.

The Hurricanes scored their goal in the 14th minute when Nick Wyatt converted a scrum in front of the goal mouth into a goal.

The Hurricanes are 2-2 in league and overall.

Boys’ Tennis

Anacortes Seahawks 5, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2

ANACORTES — The Seahawks played well in their Northwest conference match against the Cubs.

Anacortes’ Ben Fountain won at No. 1 singles, rallying to defeat Dylan Schieb 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Anthony Anderson of Anacortes battled against Anthony Zitkovich for the 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz defeated Jacob Jepperson 6-3, 6-3.

The lone singles win for the Cubs came from Michael Wolkenhauer at the No. 4 spot where he defeated Hayden Young 6-1, 6-4.

In doubles, the Anacortes tandem of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely defeated Leslie Hasting and Josiah Veliegas 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.

Sedro-Woolley’s Kai Greenough and Nathan Thornbrough were victorious over Will Waldrup and Gunner Herring, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

At No. 3, Anacortes’ Colin Bunker and Cade McUmber won 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-6 over Colby Dills and Shawn Froneberger.

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6, Mariner Marauders 1

EVERETT — The Bulldogs downed the Marauders to improve to 2-0 in the Western 4A Conference and 6-0 overall.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments