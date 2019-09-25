MOUNT VERNON — The Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team swept its way Tuesday to a win.
Lindsay Brown won two individual events and the Seahawks rolled to a 129-32 victory over Burlington-Edison.
Brown won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 19.81 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.13).
In other individual events, Sabine Hambleton won the 100 freestyle (1:02.87), Hailey Claridge won the 200 freestyle (2:11.50), Julia Pierson won the 500 freestyle (7:42.09) and Ashleigh Merrill won the 50 freestyle (27.37).
Ellie Snowman added a win in the 100 butterfly (1:17.24) and Lauren McClintock won the 100 backstroke (1:04.82).
The Seahawks proved just as tough in the relays. The team of Brown, Merrill, Fiona Watkins and Hambleton won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.07, and McClintock, Brown, Claridge and Merrill won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.74.
The team of Claridge, Snowman, Merrill and McClintock won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:13.61.
Cascade Bruins 102, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 81
EVERETT — The Bulldogs got a handful of wins against the Bruins, including Natalie Divita’s win in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.35), Marina Fehr with a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:20.43), Kathryn Lewis’ win in the 500 freestyle (7:19.66) and Natalie Jones’ win in the 200 individual medley (2:43.61).
Girls’ Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1, Lynden Christian Lyncs 1
BURLINGTON — The two Northwest Conference teams battled to a draw, neither team managing to find the net in the second half.
Burlington-Edison’s Hannah Sayer opened the scoring in the first half, but Lynden Christian answered just before halftime.
“Lynden Christian is a big, athletic, and aggressive team,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “Considering that, at the end of the day, getting a point is probably much better than the alternative.”
Kuttel liked the defensive effort he saw from Breckyn Mueller, saying she provided a good, calming influence. He also highlighted the play of Emma Smith.
The Tigers are 1-1-1 in conference and 3-1-2 overall.
Cascade Bruins 3, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
EVERETT — Mount Vernon came up a goal short in the Western 4A Conference match.
The Bulldogs got their first goal from Misha Quizada off an assist from Maizie Chapin and their second off a free kick from Kennedy McKinnon.
“We got a little banged up,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “Their defense was very physical.”
The Bulldogs are 1-2 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3, Meridian Trojans 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs came out on top in the Northwest Conference match.
Olivia Isakson scored a goal in the first half and another in the second for the Cubs.
Sandwiched between was a goal by Natalya Schwetz.
“Olivia’s first goal was a left footed rocket from about 25 yards out,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. “Natalya’s was also a left footer from 20 yards out.”
The Cubs improve to 2-1 in conference and 3-3 overall.
Boys’ Soccer
Friday Harbor Wolverines 4, Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Wolverines dodged a couple bullets in claiming the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
“They cleared two shots off the line,” Mount Vernon Christian coach John Wohlgemuth said.
The Hurricanes scored their goal in the 14th minute when Nick Wyatt converted a scrum in front of the goal mouth into a goal.
The Hurricanes are 2-2 in league and overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Anacortes Seahawks 5, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
ANACORTES — The Seahawks played well in their Northwest conference match against the Cubs.
Anacortes’ Ben Fountain won at No. 1 singles, rallying to defeat Dylan Schieb 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Anthony Anderson of Anacortes battled against Anthony Zitkovich for the 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Anacortes’ Matthew Rutz defeated Jacob Jepperson 6-3, 6-3.
The lone singles win for the Cubs came from Michael Wolkenhauer at the No. 4 spot where he defeated Hayden Young 6-1, 6-4.
In doubles, the Anacortes tandem of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely defeated Leslie Hasting and Josiah Veliegas 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.
Sedro-Woolley’s Kai Greenough and Nathan Thornbrough were victorious over Will Waldrup and Gunner Herring, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
At No. 3, Anacortes’ Colin Bunker and Cade McUmber won 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-6 over Colby Dills and Shawn Froneberger.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6, Mariner Marauders 1
EVERETT — The Bulldogs downed the Marauders to improve to 2-0 in the Western 4A Conference and 6-0 overall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.