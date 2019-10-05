ANACORTES — Lindsay Brown and Ashley Merrill won two individual events each Saturday as the Anacortes girls’ swimming and diving team won the Northwest Conference Invitational at its home pool.
Merrill won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.46 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 58.50, while Brown tied with Lynden’s Sara Jones for first in the 100 butterfly (1:03.53) and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.47.
The Seahawks’ Hailey Claridge won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.92 and Annaly Ellis won the 500 freestyle in 5:58.80.
Anacortes’ 400 freestyle relay team of Claridge, Lauren McClintock, Brown and Merrill won in 3:58.22, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Fiona Watkins, Brown, Claridge and Merrill won in 1:48.87.
The Seahawks won the eight-team meet with 474.5 points.
Cross Country Mount Vernon Christian at Leavenworth Invitational
LEAVENWORTH — Jonathan Brown was the Hurricanes’ top finisher, running the 2.8-mile course in 16 minutes, 21 seconds to place 19th.
Maddy Nielsen finished 26th in the girls’ race (21:24).
Anacortes at Curtis Invitational
UNIVERSITY PLACE — Caitlin Brar placed 11th in one of the two 3-mile girls’ varsity races, finishing in 18:52.
In the other, teammate Olivia Feist finished 14th in 21:21.
Girls’ Soccer Granite Falls Tigers 6, La Conner Braves 0
GRANITE FALLS — A short-handed Braves squad was shut out in a nonleague matchup.
La Conner coach Christian Warman said some of the regular starters were rested because of a variety of nagging injuries.
“We had a young-buck squad out there today. We got a lot of learning in,” he said.
La Conner fell to 2-3-1.
