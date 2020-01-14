SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It my not have been the prettiest of Northwest Conference wins, but the Sedro-Woolley girls’ basketball team will certainly take it.
Sedro-Woolley defeated Lakewood 42-29 Monday night and notched its first conference win of the season “A win is a win,” Cubs coach Rene Pedroza said. “We’ll take it. It was a good, team win. ... We missed a lot of buckets and we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”
Anna Rutherford was able to find the mark for the Cubs (1-5 conference, 4-8 overall), finishing with 13 points. Makenna Peterson finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.
Anacortes Seahawks 44,
Squalicum Storm 36
SQUALICUM — The Seahawks notched the Northwest Conference win using a pace that wore the home team down.
“We were able to play up-tempo basketball in the second half,” Anacortes coach Nate Dunham said. “We were able to take a lot of good shots. We did a lot of improving when it came to our ball movement.”
Katrina Hudson’s nine points led the Seahawks (2-4 conference, 4-9 overall), while Erin Kennedy and Madison Holmes both finished with eight points.
Grace Academy Eagles 63,
Concrete Lions 25
MARYSVILLE — The Lions ran into an Eagles team that just couldn’t miss.
“They (Grace Academy) were hitting everything they put up,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “We haven’t played anybody who shot the ball as well as they did.”
Kylie Clark led the Lions with 14 points.
Concrete is 0-8 overall.
Boys’ Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 47,
Squalicum Storm 43
ANACORTES — The Seahawks had just enough to get by the Storm in the Northwest Conference game.
“For a Monday game,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said, “we played loose on offense, looser than the score shows and our defense was right on point.”
The Seahawks worked to get the ball inside to Grayson Eaton and that strategy worked as Eaton finished with 21 points.
“The team got the ball into Grayson’s hands,” Senff said. “Kaeden Flynn had a great all-around game.”
The Seahawks are 3-3 in conference and 7-6 overall.
Lakewood Cougars 79,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 51
LAKEWOOD — The Cubs fell in the Northwest Conference game.
“We looked like we had a snow day,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. “It was real tough sledding. This was a game we need to flush and move on.”
Colby Dills managed to score 13 points to lead the Cubs, while Isaiah Guerero finished with 10 points.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-5 in conference and 6-7 overall.
Grace Academy Eagles 62,
Concrete Lions 36
MARYSVILLE — The Lions led in the first quarter of the nonconference game, but that lead was brief.
“We had some adversity hit in the second quarter,” Concrete coach Levi Stewart said, “and I felt like we just threw in the towel. It was disappointing that we couldn’t battle through it.”
Vincent Wenneker led a Concrete team that is 0-8 overall with 11 points.
