SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley came away Friday with a 4-3 Northwest Conference boys’ tennis victory over Squalicum.
Colby Dills was the only Cub to win in singles, coming away with a 6-3, 7-5 victory at the No. 4 spot.
It was a different story in doubles as the Cubs swept the Storm.
Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib won 6-2, 6-0, Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas won 6-2, 6-4, and Shawn Froneberger and Nathan Thornbrough won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Lynden Lyons 0
LYNDEN — The Lions were no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Ben fountain won 6-4, 6-3, Matthew Rutz won 6–0, 7-6 (7-4), Anthony Anderson won 7-5, 6-1 and Bridger Wakely won 6-0, 7-5.
In doubles, Logan Hilyer and Hayden Long won 6-0, 6-1, Gunner Herring and Will Waldrop won 6-0, 6-4, and Cade McOmber and Kyle Smolsnik won 7-5, 6-0.
“We played our most complete team match of the season,” Anacortes coach Brad Moore said. “It was fantastic to see them all play solid tennis.”
Bellingham Red Raiders 7,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLNGHAM — The Tigers were swept by the Red Raiders, who sit in second place in the Northwest Conference.
“We actually played pretty well,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. “I think we just ran out of gas. There were a lot of positives.”
Burlington-Edison is 4-3 in conference play and 8-6 overall.
Girls’ Soccer
Lynden Lions 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs came out on the short end in the Northwest Conference match.
Lynden scored off a throw-in and then added another goal with 10 seconds left in the match.
“We had two great looks,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. “We had two great looks to tie it up, but couldn’t finish.
“We deserved better, but are still too inconsistent technically in too many key positions.”
The Cubs are 3-4-1 in conference and 4-6-1 overall.
Boys Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 5,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Vikings are a solid soccer team.
And while the Hurricanes are improving, they aren’t quite up to Orcas Island’s level.
“They are a talented team,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said. “They twisted us around a couple of times.”
The Hurricanes got on the board in the 60th minute when Ben Rozema found the net on an impressive shot.
“He (Rozema) made the turn and then volleyed the ball in,” Wohlgemuth said.
The Hurricanes are 3-6 in league and 3-6 overall.
