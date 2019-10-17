SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley volleyball team battled its way Wednesday to a close win against a league opponent.
The Cubs got past Bellingham 3-2 to improve to 2-7 in the Northwest Conference and 3-7 overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Lake Stevens Vikings 5, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Lake Stevens boys’ tennis team beat Mount Vernon on Wednesday in a rain-shortened matchup.
The Vikings beat the Bulldogs 5-1. One match was not completed because of rain.
The doubles team of Spencer Dutton and Sam Nelson was the only winner for the Bulldogs. The team won 7-5, 6-3.
