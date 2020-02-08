The postseason has arrived, and local prep wrestlers proved up to the challenge Saturday as the Sub-Regional Tournaments came to a close.
Three Burlington-Edison wrestlers won championships at the Class 2A Sub-Regional Tournament in Sedro-Woolley as the Tigers took second place behind Blaine; Sedro-Woolley claimed third place behind three title winners of its own. Anacortes also won an individual title.
For Burlington-Edison, Gus Menne (132), Freddy Yeates (152) and Tate Cavanaugh (170) won titles. Menne won 18-5, and Yeates and Cavanaugh each claimed a title by pin.
Of Cavanaugh, Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said: "He looked great all day. Every time I see him he's more fun to watch, he's getting better every time he steps on the mat."
Grady Cook (120) and Xander Nielsen (126) earned second-place finishes for the Tigers; Ramiro Beceera (106), Trevor Spane (128) and Alastair Yeates (182) each took third.
Like Burlington-Edison, Sedro-Woolley saw eight wrestlers advance to next week's regional tournament at White River High School.
Kai Greenough (106), Carter Berrey (126) and Aidan Franklin (160) each won sub-regional titles. Ryan Garcia (138) and Sebastian Hanna (182) also reached the finals, ending up with second-place finishes. Bryce Farruggia (132) finished third at 132.
Dylan Bailey (113) and Conner Mellich (120) finished fourth on the day.
"They wrestled great, it was exciting," said Cubs coach Brady Mast, who said he was thrilled to see the team at full strength. "We had the whole team finally get in at a tournament ... They did awesome, and it was so nice to see their hard work paying off."
Anacortes' Gavin Lang won the 120-pound weight class title by decision. The Seahawks will send four other wrestlers to regionals: Kaden Jacobson (second at 145), Josh Pittis (third at 113) Aiden Ufkes (third at 160) and Garret Bickley (fourth at 220).
"We had a great tournament and we're peaking at the right time," Seahawks coach Michael Lomsdalen said.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for next week's regional tournament, which will determine state allocations.
—
Concrete, La Conner at Class 2B Sub-Regional
CONCRETE — Five Concrete wrestlers won, helping lift the Lions to their second straight sub-regional team title, and three La Conner wrestlers won individual titles.
Robert Reed (132), Sean French (138), Killian McCormick (170), Peyton Sanchez (182) and Hunter Olmstead (220) each won for the Lions, who claimed the team crown in the five-team tourney.
All seven Concrete wrestlers qualified for the regional in Kalama. Cody Carlson placed second at 182 and Domic Cassell did the same at 195.
"To have seven and having all seven move on is a good feeling," Concrete coach Jesse Dellinger said. "Last year, we won districts so it was good to repeat and win it again."
La Conner's Isaiah Adams won the title at 145 pounds, and Arjuna Adams did the same at 152. Demetrius Scott won the heavyweight title, and Kali Adams will join that trio in Kalama next weekend after his second-place finish at 132.
—
Mount Vernon at Class 4A Sub-Regional
SNOHOMISH — Ryan Wilson won his weight class as the Bulldogs rolled into postseason play.
Wilson pinned all three opponents in the 106-pound weight class: the first in 41 seconds, the second in 37 seconds and, in the title match, Lake Stevens sophomore Theron Tate in the third period.
"His dedication, his hard work, the tools he brings ... It really shows. That's why he sticks out," Bulldogs coach Tony Keller said.
Fellow Bulldog wrestler Joshua Troupe also reached the title match in the tournament at Snohomish High School. He won his first two matches — one by pin, one by technical fall — before he lost by injury default to Mariner's Joseph Adee in the title match at 145 pounds.
Keller said the default was done to preserve Troupe's health. He said the hard-working senior is one of the team's leaders, along with Wilson.
"Both those kids' dedication, leadership in the program really showed," Keller said.
The Bulldogs' Gabe Strong placed fourth at 126 pounds and Vyncent Rodriguez placed fourth at 182.
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for next week's regional tournament at Glacier Peak High School.
—
Girls' Wrestling
District 1 Sub-Regional Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison had a trio of tournament champions as the postseason got under way: Cora Orton, Delaney Cobbs and Emma Fleury.
Orton, who placed at last year's Mat Classic, pinned in three straight matches before she beat Mount Vernon's Julie Wilson by 14-0 major decision in the 120-pound title match. Fleury pinned her way through the 190-pound bracket, including a first-round pin of Sedro-Woolley's Eleanor Fair in the championship match. Cobbs pinned her way through, too, culminating with a first-round pin of Meridian's Payton Elenbaas at 155.
The Tigers were the team champs.
"We had quite a few girls in the finals," Burlington-Edison coach Windy Lovejoy said. "That was exciting to see.”
Burlington-Edison's Chloe Myers placed second at 105, and Anacortes wrestler Clare Walters placed second at 125. Burlington-Edison's Natalie Albright was second at 135.
Mount Vernon's Isabella Cardona-Arce placed third at 100 pounds. Sedro-Woolley's Shanoah Shanes was third at 110. Burlington-Edison's Kaliana Bill placed third at 140. Sedro-Woolley's Lexani Brown finished fourth at 125.
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for next weekend's regional tournament at Sedro-Woolley, which will determine state allocations.
Mount Vernon coach Alysia Pohren said she was pleased with the wrestling across the board, which helped boost the Bulldogs to an eighth-place finish.
"Julie's been a star all season, and her technique was on-point today," she said.
—
Boys' Basketball
MV Christian Hurricanes 70
Grace Academy Eagles 63
2 OT
MARYSVILLE — Chris Wyatt scored 19 points, Canaan VanderArk scored 16 and the Hurricanes won the district playoff game in double overtime.
"It was evenly matched," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. "We kept going back and forth. When we hit a three, they hit a three. When we hit a two, they hit a two. But in the end we hit big shots, big free throws. It felt like whenever we needed a big rebound by Chris (Wyatt) or (Nathan) Hayward we'd get it."
Russell said VanderArk hit important shots down the stretch, too. Ben Rozema, a freshman guard, added 13 points.
"It was a lot of fun. The atmosphere was great," Russell said.
It was the second tournament win in a row for the Hurricanes (11-11), who beat Providence Classical Christian in a loser-out game earlier in the week. Mount Vernon Christian will host Tulalip at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament's third-place game. Tulalip Heritage beat Lopez 75-51 to advance to the game against the Hurricanes.
—
Girls' Basketball
MV Christian Hurricanes 51
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 48
Overtime
MARYSVILLE — Josie Droog scored 28 points — including two crucial 3-pointers late — and Sophia Wood turned in a monster game as the Hurricane seniors dragged the team to Tuesday's Northwest 1B District title game against Tulalip.
Droog hit one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime and another to help seal the win; Wood pulled down several key rebounds as the Hurricanes (17-4) held off the Blackhawks.
"A few kids were off their game shooting, not moving well, making mental mistakes they normally wouldn't," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. "When that happens you have to have kids who find a way to win, and our seniors were able to do that ... Our seniors said, 'No, we're not losing.'"
He said Wood's ferocious performance was especially important.
"She was a beast on the boards, both offensively and defensively. She was just relentless," he said.
Wood scored nine points. Jeff Droog said Abby DeVlieger, another senior, turned in a key play late in the game.
The Hurricanes will host Tulalip at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the tournament championship game.
